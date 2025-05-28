India $640 Mn Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2024 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The India Lithium-ion Battery Market was valued at USD 375 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 640 Million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 9.17%. Lithium-ion batteries, known for their high energy density, lightweight design, and low self-discharge rate, are widely used in electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and renewable energy systems.

These rechargeable power sources operate by transferring lithium ions between anode and cathode during charge-discharge cycles. Their increasing demand stems from their superior efficiency, compact size, and long cycle life. Despite concerns about overheating and safety, advancements in battery management systems and safer materials are mitigating risks. With applications spanning EVs to grid storage, lithium-ion batteries are pivotal to India's clean energy transition and electrification goals.

Key Market Drivers: Rapid Growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India

A major force driving the lithium-ion battery market in India is the rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs). Growing environmental concerns and government-led efforts to curb emissions are prompting a shift toward clean mobility. Lithium-ion batteries, favored for their high energy density and faster recharge capabilities, have become the standard power source for EVs.

Policies like the FAME scheme, along with tax incentives, subsidies, and improved EV infrastructure, are creating a supportive environment. In addition, soaring fuel costs and declining battery prices are making EVs a viable alternative. Automobile giants and startups are increasingly launching electric models - from two-wheelers to cars - relying heavily on lithium-ion technology to meet evolving consumer demand.

Key Market Challenges: Supply Chain Dependence and Raw Material Scarcity

The Indian lithium-ion battery sector is challenged by its reliance on imported raw materials, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, which are crucial for production. With limited domestic reserves and refining capacity, India depends on international suppliers, exposing the market to risks from global price fluctuations and geopolitical issues.

This reliance affects manufacturing costs and delivery timelines, undermining competitiveness. Furthermore, processing these minerals into battery-grade materials requires advanced technology and significant investment, areas where India is still developing. Without robust domestic infrastructure, the country may face difficulties in securing stable and cost-effective inputs, which is essential for scaling battery production sustainably.

Key Market Trends: Emergence of Gigafactories and Local Manufacturing

An emerging trend in India's lithium-ion battery sector is the development of gigafactories and a focus on domestic manufacturing. With strategic sectors like EVs and renewable energy relying on battery storage, both public and private stakeholders are investing in large-scale battery production facilities. These gigafactories aim to reduce import dependence and enhance cost-efficiency through localized production.

Aligned with initiatives like "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," these factories not only cut logistical costs but also enable customization for Indian market needs. Beyond manufacturing, they stimulate job creation, innovation, and the development of supporting industries. India's growing domestic production capability positions it to emerge as a significant player in the global battery supply chain.

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

BYD Company Limited

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

SK On Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

A123 Systems LLC

India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Type:

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Titanate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Capacity:

0-3,000 mAh

3,000-10,000 mAh

10,000-60,000 mAh

60,000 mAh & Above

India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Medical

Industrial

Power

Telecommunications

Others

India Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Region:

South India

North India

West India

East India

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $375 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $640 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ka5poe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment