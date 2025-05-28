Lakeside Software Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software , the first AI-driven digital employee experience company, has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools for the second consecutive year. The Magic Quadrant evaluated 16 vendors and recognized Lakeside as a Leader based on its strengths and cautions among other vendors.

“Digital employee experience management tools measure and help IT continuously improve employee sentiment toward and the performance of company-provided technology. They continuously surface actionable insights, drive self-healing automations, and optimize support and employee engagement via the near-real-time processing of aggregated data from endpoints, applications, employee sentiment and organizational context. These insights enable self-healing and can enhance employee interactions with self-service portals and chatbots. They also help IT support, asset management, procurement and other teams whose work depends on reliable information,” states the report.

“We’re honored to be recognized once again as a Leader by Gartner in the DEX category,” said Mike Schumacher, CEO of Lakeside Software. “Enterprises are increasingly looking to AI-driven insights to improve digital experiences, and it all starts with data you can trust. For more than 25 years, Lakeside has provided the deep visibility and high-quality telemetry needed to power smarter decisions, reduce IT friction, and create more productive digital environments. In our opinion, this recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering intelligence that drives measurable outcomes.”

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools evaluates vendors on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to Gratner, “Leaders exhibit strong execution and vision scores and exemplify the functionality required for IT organizations to continuously evaluate and improve DEX. Leaders have the broadest set of capabilities, strongest roadmaps, a larger installed base and cover the most geographic regions and industries.”

Lakeside continues to gain momentum in 2025, strengthening its position as a trusted partner in proactive, AI-driven IT operations and digital employee experience. This year, the company launched the SysTrack Mobile Experience, extending real-time visibility beyond the desktop to support today’s increasingly mobile and distributed workforce. As enterprises look to execute digital transformation initiatives, realize stronger ROI, and create more satisfied, engaged employees, Lakeside is delivering the insight and visibility they need to move from reactive IT to strategic impact.

Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools by Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, and Lina Al Dana. 26 May 2025.

