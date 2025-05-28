$373.7 Bn Injectable Drug Delivery (Device, Formulation) Markets - Global Forecast to 2030: Innovative Smart Injectors and Self-Care Trends Propel Growth

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Type (Device, Formulation), Therapeutic (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Obesity), Usage Pattern (Immunization), Administration (Skin, Musculoskeletal), End Users (Hospital, Home Care) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The injectable drug delivery devices market is projected to expand from USD 256.3 billion in 2025 to USD 373.7 billion by 2030, marking a steady CAGR of 7.8%. Concurrently, the injectable drug delivery formulations market is poised to rise from USD 434.0 billion in 2025 to USD 661.1 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.8%.

The market is rapidly transforming due to the escalating demand for targeted, minimally invasive treatments. A prominent trend is the move towards self-injection technologies, such as autoinjectors, pen injectors, and wearable injectors, which promote patient compliance and facilitate at-home care for chronic conditions, including diabetes and multiple sclerosis.

Technological advancements are pivotal, with smart injectors featuring connectivity, dose tracking, and reminders gaining popularity. The integration of microneedles and needle-free injectors is also noteworthy, reducing pain and anxiety, particularly for pediatric and geriatric users.

The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly focusing on long-acting formulations, biologics, and biosimilars that require precise delivery systems, fostering collaboration between drug developers and device manufacturers. Regulatory updates are also accelerating product approvals for combination products.

In the self-injection devices segment, projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, the shift towards decentralized care, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased emphasis on patient autonomy are key drivers. These devices reduce the need for clinical settings, making them ideal for long-term therapies.

In North America and Canada, market growth is driven by biologics adoption, favorable reimbursement policies, and healthcare digitalization. In Europe, particularly Germany, France, and the UK, demand is fueled by an aging population and structured disease management programs. In the Asia Pacific, rapid growth in Japan, China, and India is due to improved healthcare access, increased patient awareness, and the availability of biosimilars.

Technological trends such as dose memory and pain-reduction technologies make devices more appealing. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased self-care adoption, and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and device manufacturers provide customized solutions for injectable therapies.

The ampoules segment led market share in 2024, driven by sterility, affordability, and adaptability to diverse drug formulations. Their use is encouraged in developing economies like India, Brazil, and Vietnam due to cost-effectiveness in vaccination and immunization programs. Their compatibility with various biologics and small-molecule drugs enhances adoption.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Self-Injection Devices

Advancements in Drug Delivery Technologies

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Adoption of Biologics and Biosimilars

Challenges

Infections Associated With Needlestick Injuries

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Development of Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Growing Preference for Home-Based Care Devices

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Alternative Methods of Drug Delivery

Complexities in Developing Wearable Drug Delivery Systems

Industry Trends

Reusable Drug Delivery Devices

Prefilled Biologics

