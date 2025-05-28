Competitive Markets Groups Storm Capitol Hill to Oppose the “Food Security and Farm Protection Act”

Washington, DC, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Markets Groups Storm Capitol Hill Urging Opposition to the “Food Security and Farm Protection Act”

Washington, D.C. -- Competitive Markets Action (CMA) and the Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) are issuing a call for the public and lawmakers to oppose the “Food Security and Farm Protection Act" (S. 1326) introduced by Senator Joni Ernst, R-IA.

This month, the groups held their sixth Farm Bill summit and Washington fly-in since 2023 focused on defeating the so-called "Food Security and Farm Protection Act,” formerly known as the "EATS Act." The events in Washington, D.C., included representatives from the American Grassfed Association, Latino Farmers and Ranchers International, the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association, the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association and the Natural Grocers Association to name a few.

Marty Irby, president of Competitive Markets Action and secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets said: “As Congress focuses on reconciliation, we can’t lose sight of the urgent threat to farmers and state sovereignty now awaiting action in the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. This assault on American family farmers would overturn and nullify countless agriculture laws enacted by the voters and legislatures in all states. It would harm producers, while giving foreign adversaries like China an even bigger chokehold on American agricultural production.”

S. 1326 is the latest, re-named version of 2023’s “Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression” (EATS) Act. It would create a private right of action for anyone “affected” by another state’s agricultural law regulation to bring suit and invalidate it. More than 1,200 farms came out against EATS when it was last introduced in Congress. Sixteen House Republicans signed a letter expressing concern that “it would provide [China-owned Smithfield] with a mechanism to bypass state-level laws and rapidly acquire even more American land and pork industry assets with no restraints at all.”

Taylor Haynes, president of the Organization for Competitive Markets and founder of the Wyoming Independent Cattlemen’s Association said: “S. 1326 is a naked effort by America’s largest agricultural producers to do an end-run around the Supreme Court of the United States, which already ruled against their baseless legal challenges. If it passes, it will give companies like China-owned Smithfield an internal mechanism to dictate state policy, overturning democratically approved laws that support our economies and feed our people.”

CMA and OCM strongly oppose S. 1326. We urge all voters to contact their representatives, attend town halls and raise awareness on social media using the hashtag #DefeatEATS.

To learn more about EATS and its latest iteration, S. 1326, visit: https://www.competitivemarketsaction.org/eatsact-overview.

###

The Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Lincoln, Nebraska. The foundation of the Organization for Competitive Markets is to fight for competitive markets in agriculture for farmers, ranchers and rural communities. True competition reduces the need for economic regulation. Our mission, and our duty, is to define and advocate the proper role of government in the agricultural economy as a regulator and enforcer of rules necessary for markets that are fair, honest, accessible and competitive for all citizens.

Competitive Markets Action (CMA) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Washington, D.C., that was formed with the mission of shaping policy to promote more regenerative and sustainable agriculture, and competitive markets in the U.S., and to defend against attacks on states’ rights by the federal government. CMA works to raise awareness of the harm caused by multinational conglomerates to the American family farmer, the consumer and our U.S. economy as a whole in an effort to bring about legislative and regulatory reforms.