Reykjavík, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stofnun þjónustufélags á Grænlandi og fjárfesting fyrir allt að 12 milljónir punda frá meðfjárfesti JLE Group Ltd.

Amaroq Minerals hefur undirritað samkomulag um helstu skilmála við JLE Group Ltd1 ("JLE"), breskt einkafyrirtæki með rætur í framkvæmda- og byggingariðnaði, vegna stofnunar þjónustufélags, Suliaq A/S, hvers tilgangur verður að sjá hinum vaxandi námuiðnaði í Grænlandi fyrir nauðsynlegum tækjum, rekstrarvörum og þjónustu.

Samkvæmt samkomulagi um helstu skilmála, háð endanlegum samningi, mun JLE fjárfesta fyrir 4 milljónir punda fyrir 10% hlut í félaginu og mun Amaroq halda á eftirstandandi 90% hlut. Þá hefur JLE val um að auka við fjárfestingu sína í félaginu fyrir 8 milljónir punda til viðbótar, þ.e. í heild allt að 12 milljónir punda, fyrir samtals 30% hlut.

Samantekt:

Suliaq verður nýtt félag, stofnað í þeim tilgangi að styðja við starfsemi Amaroq og námuiðnaðarins á Grænlandi með því að veita aðgang að nauðsynlegum tækjum, rekstrarvörum og þjónustu. Við stofnun verður Suliaq að fullu í eigu Amaroq, en við lúkningu samninga mun Amaroq eiga 90% hlut á móti 10% hlut JLE.

Helstu áherslur í rekstri verða á þjónustu við félög í námurekstri, innviðum og rannsóknum.

Upphafleg fjárfesting upp á 4 milljónir punda verður helst varið til kaupa á búnaði sem mun til skemmri tíma nýtast Amaroq í sinni starfsemi, en verður einnig nýttur til útleigu til annarra rekstraraðila í Grænlandi.

Suliaq verður starfrækt með eigin stjórn og stjórnarhætti sem munu tryggja gagnsæi og sjálfstæði í ákvarðanatöku, meðal annars til að tryggja að þjónusta félagsins til Amaroq bjóðist á armslengdarkjörum. Suliaq er ætlað að starfa sem sjálfstæð eining með óháðu eftirliti.

Eldur Ólafsson, forstjóri Amaroq

“Gríðarleg aukning í fjárhæðum sem varið er til rannsókna á málmum síðastliðin fimm ár, ásamt auknum áhuga á uppbyggingu innviða, orku- og námuiðnaðar í Grænlandi, gerir Amaroq vel í stakk búið að liðka fyrir aðgengi að nauðsynlegum tækjum og þjónustu innan þessa vaxtamarkaðar. Með stuðningi reynslumikils aðila á borð við JLE hef ég mikla trú á getu okkar til að draga úr áhættu og skapa virði, ekki eingöngu fyrir okkar hluthafa heldur einnig aðra starfsemi og þar með Grænland í heild sinni.”

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

1 JLE er 6,6% hluthafi í Amaroq Minerals Ltd