New Memoir I WAS THERE Offers Vivid Account of Hamas-led attack on Israel

Charleston, SC, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having always dreamt of visiting Israel, travel enthusiast Miguel Santiago Ind was elated to find himself in Jerusalem in October 2023. But his dream would become a nightmare when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. “What was meant to be a dream trip to Israel turned into an experience I could never have imagined,” he stated. Finding himself in the middle of a quickly evolving conflict and fearing for his safety, he was forced to rely on strangers to help him navigate his way home. Buoyed by the compassion and kindness of others, he made it out alive and was relieved to be reunited with his family and friends. And while he has processed all that transpired, the experience of that day will never leave him.

Offering the world a firsthand look at one of the deadliest acts of terrorism in history, Miguel Santiago Ind shares his personal journey in a new memoir. In “I was There,” he recounts how he navigated the panic and uncertainty in Jerusalem in the face of violence. In a matter of seconds, he went from a seasoned traveler soaking up Jerusalem’s culture to the sound of piercing sirens and fearing for his life under the threat of explosions. Contrasting the striking beauty of Jerusalem with the ugliness of war, Miguel Santiago Ind’s moving narrative is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. “I hope to give readers an idea of what it was like to live through this horrific day in history,” he said.

“I Was There” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Miguel Santiago Ind is a world traveler and writer. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, he later moved to the United States. On October 7, 2023, he was in Jerusalem when the Hamas attack began. He prides himself on bringing a unique perspective to his writing, blending personal reflection with historical and cultural insights.

Media Contact:

Miguel Santiago Ind

Email address: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Miguel Santiago Ind

Attachment