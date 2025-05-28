IACMI Names Jason Gibson as New Chief Commercialization Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IACMI-The Composites Institute announced today that Jason Gibson, Ph.D., will join IACMI on June 2 as its new Chief Commercialization Officer (CCO). He will succeed Dale Brosius, who is retiring following 10 years as the institute’s founding CCO. IACMI is one of 18 Manufacturing USA® institutes created to secure U.S. global leadership in advanced manufacturing through large scale public-private collaboration on technology, supply chain and workforce development.

Gibson brings more than 20 years of leadership in composites innovation, technology commercialization, and cross-sector collaboration to this pivotal role. As CCO, he will lead efforts to commercialize advanced composites technologies, guide strategic direction, and coordinate high-impact collaborative projects aligned with IACMI’s mission to advance sustainable U.S. manufacturing. He will also serve as executive director of IACMI’s Consortium Council.

“Jason has a proven track record in the area of applied innovation, industry collaboration, and a commitment to workforce development,” said IACMI CEO Chad Duty. “As a results-driven professional, he is the right leader at the right time to build on the strong foundation Dale has created and to take our commercialization strategy into the next decade.”

Gibson joins IACMI after more than two decades at Composites One, where he most recently served as Chief Applications Engineer. There, he led the development and commercialization of technologies such as aerospace-certified thermoplastic composites, graphene-enhanced resins for hydrogen storage, and next-generation lightweight defense materials. His work consistently bridged research and market readiness, often involving collaborations with OEMs, national laboratories, and academic research institutions.

“I am thrilled to join IACMI and contribute to its mission of accelerating the development and adoption of advanced composites,” said Gibson. “IACMI is at the heart of our nation’s composites innovation ecosystem. I look forward to advancing technologies that can drive real impact across energy, defense, and sustainability while fostering the workforce needed to support them.”

Gibson holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Central Florida, and M.S. degrees in both Mechanical Engineering and Industrial & Systems Engineering, along with a B.S. in Aeronautical & Astronautical Engineering—all from Ohio State University.

Gibson will follow Dale Brosius, who has served as CCO since 2015 and was named Executive Vice President in 2023 following one year as IACMI’s interim CEO. Brosius was the first employee hired at IACMI following its establishment by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and his leadership has been foundational in shaping the institute’s commercialization vision, collaborative approach, and national impact.

Over the past 10 years, Brosius has led over 60 technical innovation projects involving over 90 IACMI member organizations. These projects, supported by DOE and cost-sharing partners, represented a combined $150+ million in R&D investment and significantly advanced Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) in key sectors such as additive manufacturing, automotive composites, wind energy, and recycling. His leadership directly contributed to the commercialization of more than 25 new products and technologies.

“Dale has been instrumental in building IACMI into an internationally recognized institute for composites innovation,” said Duty. “He has been a tireless advocate for innovation and collaboration and has played a pivotal role in creating the roadmap for composites commercialization in the U.S. We are grateful for his leadership and are honored to celebrate his legacy.”

Brosius will officially retire from his role as Chief Commercialization Officer at the end of June and will continue supporting IACMI during the leadership transition.

About IACMI

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) is dedicated to securing U.S. global leadership in advanced manufacturing by connecting people, ideas, and technology. IACMI is a 170-plus member community of industry, academic institutions, and government organizations working to enhance U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, with a strong focus on technology, commercialization and workforce development. Established in 2015 by the Department of Energy, IACMI is one of 18 Manufacturing USA® Institutes collaborating to accelerate new technology, create new products, reduce costs and risks, and equip the workforce with future-ready skills. IACMI also partners with the Department of Defense to scale up industry-driven job skills and revitalize American manufacturing. Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation, a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation. www.IACMI.org

Contact: Mark Morrison

mmorrison@iacmi.org