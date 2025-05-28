"Human vs AI" and the Future of Insurance: Insurtech Insights USA 2025 Agenda Unveils Power-Packed Lineup of Industry Disruptors

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA 2025, North America’s premier gathering of insurance executives and innovators, is set to return to the Javits Center in New York City on June 4–5, 2025, bringing together over 6,000 attendees and 400+ speakers from across the globe. With AI, digital transformation, and industry reinvention at the heart of this year’s agenda, the event offers unparalleled insights into the technologies and strategies reshaping insurance.

The two-day program includes dynamic keynotes, interactive panels, and fireside chats led by senior executives from Munich Re, MetLife, AXA, Zurich, Microsoft, Clearspeed, Chubb, Owl.co, and more. The most anticipated sessions of the year are:

1. Human vs AI: The Future of Insurance Lies in Collaboration

Speakers: Garry Kasparov, Chess Grandmaster & Sean Merat, CEO, Owl.co

Date: June 4 at 9:50 AM | Main Stage

In a thought-provoking keynote, Garry Kasparov, who famously battled and then embraced AI, joins Owl.co CEO Sean Merat to explore how insurers can embrace intelligent collaboration over competition. The session sets the tone for the conference: bold, reflective, and future-focused.

2. A Year Later for AI and GenAI in Insurance: The Reality and Growing Real Business Value

Speakers: Robert Pick, EVP & Chief Information Officer, Tokio Marine , Manish Shah, President, Chief Product Officer at Majesco , Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer at Majesco , and Jim DeMarco, Insurance Strategy Lead, Microsoft

Date: June 5 at 11:30 AM | Main Stage

AI is no longer a pilot project. This panel dives into how large insurers are implementing GenAI solutions at scale—generating tangible business value in underwriting, claims, and customer experience while navigating compliance and culture.

3. Making AI Stick in Insurance: From POC to Production

Speakers: Jonathan Pelosi Head of Industry - FSI at Anthropic , Amy Nelsen, Head of UW Operations , Zurich North America, Antonio Rosa Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Ignyte Insurance and Alex Schmelkin, CEO, Sixfold

Date: June 4 at 1:30 PM | Main Stage

Moving from hype to habit, this panel outlines how leaders are transitioning from proof-of-concept to production-level AI deployments. Expect hard-earned lessons, success metrics, and scalable approaches for real-world transformation.

4. Reimagining Underwriting: How Technology and AI Are Powering the Future of Insurance

Speakers: Robert Pick, EVP & Chief Information Officer at Tokio Marine , Gary Hoberman, CEO and Founder, Unqork and Lisa Wardlaw, President and Founder, 360 Digital Immersion

Date: June 5 at 1:15 PM | Main Stage

With new data streams and automation tools, underwriting is being redefined. This session explores the next frontier—blending machine learning with human decision-making to deliver faster, smarter, and fairer underwriting outcomes.

5. Unicorn Building: The Insurtech Funding Landscape in 2025 & Beyond

Speaker: Joel Albarella, Senior Vice President and Head, New York Life Ventures

Date: June 4 at 12:55 PM | Main Stage

A candid look at the venture capital lens on insurance. Joel Albarella dissects current investment trends, the reality of valuation resets, and the future of unicorn building amid economic uncertainty.

“These sessions speak to the heart of Insurtech Insights’ mission: to equip insurance executives with the insights and inspiration they need to tackle the industry’s most pressing challenges,” said Kristoffer Lundberg, CEO of Insurtech Insights . “We’re proud to provide a platform where leading executives, technologists, and entrepreneurs come together to spark meaningful innovation. From integrating GenAI into claims processing to advancing digital inclusion in life insurance, every conversation delivers practical insights and real-world solutions. This isn’t just about what’s next—it’s about giving our community the actionable intelligence to lead change and create tangible impact.”

Beyond these highlights, the agenda also includes powerful sessions such as “Facing into AI: The Potential and Uncertainty” with AXA XL and BCG, “Regulators & Risk Takers: Aligning Vision for the Future of Insurance” with state commissioners from North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Connecticut, and “Innovating Life Insurance: The Role of Wearable Data” with Munich Re. Attendees can also explore sessions focused on small business markets, talent pipelines, data ethics, and climate-driven product development—delivering a 360° view of the insurance industry’s most urgent opportunities and threats.

