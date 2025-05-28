Dynamic Concept expands with a new operations hub in Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Concept, a global leader in aluminum technologies and casthouse solutions, proudly announces the launch of Dynamic Concept USA, a new operations unit in the U.S., located in Nashville, Tennessee.

For over 20 years, the company has delivered high-performance engineering and advanced equipment to aluminum producers worldwide. With a strong presence in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, this strategic expansion reflects the company’s mission to bring its expertise closer to its clients, especially those located in the dynamic and rapidly growing Midwest industrial corridor.

Closer to clients, faster to deliver

With its new operations in Nashville, Dynamic Concept will provide localized support, project management, engineering and design as well as equipment supply for casting sector projects across the region. The establishment of a dedicated U.S. team ensures enhanced responsiveness, cultural proximity, and a better understanding of the unique challenges faced by American manufacturers.

"Innovation, client proximity, and operational excellence have always been at the heart of our DNA. By launching in Nashville, we’re deepening our commitment to support U.S. industries with next-generation solutions."

- Patrice Côté, President of Dynamic Concept

Strategic support and long-term vision

Dynamic Concept’s U.S. expansion is backed by strong local support from Tennessee Valley Authority Economic Development TVA, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, and the Nashville Chamber of Commerce. These partners share the company’s vision of economic revitalization, high-quality job creation, and sustainable industrial development.

Through this new location, Dynamic Concept aims to contribute significantly to the development, modernization, and upgrading of the aluminum industry in the U.S., aligning with national efforts for automation, robotics, production of value-added products, and recycling solutions.

About Dynamic Concept

Founded in 2005, Dynamic Concept is a global provider of cutting-edge equipment and turnkey solutions for molten metal processes in the aluminum industry. Specializing in automation, robotics, and advanced process control, the company designs comprehensive systems aimed at improving productivity, safety, and environmental performance. Dynamic Concept has headquarters in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

