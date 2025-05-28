eufy Announces the Launch of the Wearable Breast Pump E20 — Bringing Expert Innovation to More Moms

Bellevue, Wash., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufy, a global leader in smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of the Heated Wearable Breast Pump E20—an approachable addition to eufy's innovative line of breast pumps featuring eufy’s innovative HeatFlow™ Technology. Designed to make expert-trusted innovation more accessible, the E20 empowers a larger group of moms with effortless and efficient nurturing.



Following the success of the S1 Pro, the world's first heated wearable breast pump—endorsed by over 100 experts from the International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC)—the eufy Breast Pump has achieved a 30% increase in milk output, based on feedback from over 300 eufy Breast Pump users, thanks to its pioneering HeatFlow™ Technology.



Jessica Anderson, an IBCLC consultant, remarked, “The warming feature definitely caught my attention. It adds new features to existing technology and takes the wearable pump game to the next level.” The built-in heating element, combined with adjustable manual heat settings, helps maintain optimal warmth, enhancing milk flow and reducing clogs, allowing mothers to enjoy a spa-like, highly efficient pumping experience.



The eufy Breast Pump has earned widespread acclaim from leading parenting media, including being named the BEST Wearable Breast Pump by What to Expect and PARENTS, a 2025 Parent’s Picks Awards winner, a 2025 National Parenting Product Awards(NAPPA) winner, and featured on BabyGaga’s list of Best Electric Breast Pumps for Busy Mamas.



As more moms seek better breastfeeding solutions, eufy is introducing the E20—a more accessible option designed to meet their evolving needs. Built without compromising on performance, E20 empowers mothers to embrace every moment of their journey with greater ease and flexibility.



The Wearable Breast Pump E20 features:

HeatFlow™ Technology with three adjustable heat settings (95°F to 105°F) for improved 30% more milk flow and comfort.

An easily managed pumping session with the eufy Baby app and OptiRhythm™ technology for a personalized experience.

A lightweight and slim design for easy and discreet use at home, work, or on the go.



The E20 will be available for $199.99 at eufy.com and Amazon .



Today, over 500,000 households have chosen and trusted eufy’s smart parenting solutions. From breast pumps to baby monitors, the company is committed to helping moms balance motherhood and personal growth.



At eufy, we believe motherhood sets life to a new rhythm. We're committed to helping moms keep their flow through innovative, high-quality solutions that support thiem with confidence and ease, empowering them to thrive as both mothers and individuals.



More information on eufy can be found on eufy.com.



About eufy

eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

