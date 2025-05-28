Traditional Travel Agency Strategic Business Report 2025 | Corporate and Group Travel Sustain Relevance of Traditional Travel Agencies - A $182.7 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traditional Travel Agency - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Traditional Travel Agency was valued at US$154.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$182.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030.

Is There Still a Place for Brick-and-Mortar Travel Agencies in a Digital World?



Despite the rise of online travel booking platforms, traditional travel agencies remain an integral part of the global travel ecosystem, especially for complex itineraries, personalized service, and high-touch customer care. These agencies, characterized by physical storefronts and personal interactions, have carved out a resilient niche by focusing on bespoke travel planning, group tours, corporate travel management, and luxury vacations. While younger, tech-savvy travelers tend to book directly through apps or OTAs, traditional travel agencies still command strong loyalty from older demographics, families, and clients seeking hassle-free, full-service planning.

Moreover, traditional agencies excel in managing multi-leg international journeys, visa processes, travel insurance, and destination-specific expertise. Their deep supplier networks, relationships with airlines, hotels, and tour operators enable them to secure exclusive deals, upgrades, and added-value services that are often unavailable to self-bookers. During disruptions like pandemics, natural disasters, or airline strikes, these agencies provide real-time support and rebooking services, reaffirming their value in an unpredictable global travel landscape.



How Are Traditional Agencies Adapting to the Tech-Driven Traveler?



The survival and gradual evolution of traditional travel agencies can largely be attributed to their strategic integration of technology without abandoning the human touch that defines their core appeal. Many agencies now offer hybrid services - clients may initiate the planning process online but complete it in person or over the phone with an advisor. CRM systems, AI-powered itinerary builders, and dynamic pricing tools are increasingly being used to personalize travel packages and speed up booking processes.

Some traditional agencies have developed proprietary platforms or mobile apps that retain a concierge-style user experience while providing real-time updates, digital documentation, and 24/7 support. Others have entered partnerships with fintech providers to offer installment-based payments, insurance bundling, or currency exchange services. More forward-thinking agencies have also embraced digital marketing, utilizing social media, destination webinars, and influencer partnerships to stay relevant to younger audiences. By combining the trust and accountability of a traditional model with selective digital capabilities, agencies are redefining what personalized service looks like in the modern era.



Why Is Group and Corporate Travel Keeping Traditional Agencies Relevant?



A significant portion of traditional travel agencies' sustained revenue comes from group travel and corporate travel services. For group travel - be it for weddings, religious pilgrimages, school trips, or MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) - agencies manage logistics that are too complex for individual booking platforms to handle effectively. They negotiate group rates, coordinate transportation, meals, and lodging, and provide on-ground support in case of emergencies. These high-value bookings are often repeat business and generate stronger margins than solo travel.

Similarly, corporate clients rely on traditional agencies for end-to-end travel management that includes expense tracking, policy enforcement, duty of care, and round-the-clock support. These agencies use dedicated business travel platforms and are often integrated into corporate procurement systems, handling everything from visa applications to carbon offsetting strategies. The increasing need for sustainability reporting, travel analytics, and risk mitigation in corporate travel is solidifying the role of travel management companies (TMCs), a subsegment of traditional agencies. These factors are ensuring that traditional players remain indispensable in specific travel verticals.



What's Fueling the Continued Relevance of Traditional Travel Agencies?



The growth in the traditional travel agency market is driven by several factors grounded in customer behavior, service complexity, and evolving travel trends. One major driver is the growing demand for expert-led, customized travel experiences among high-net-worth individuals, families, and retirees who prefer personal consultation over algorithmic recommendations.

Another is the resurgence of group and religious tourism, where logistical coordination, trust, and local knowledge are paramount - needs best addressed by traditional agencies. The complexity of international travel, including visa requirements, insurance mandates, and health documentation, continues to push travelers toward expert assistance. Corporate travel's increasing sophistication and need for end-to-end service integration is also a key contributor, with businesses prioritizing managed travel over ad hoc bookings. In addition, many travelers returning to the market post-COVID are seeking security, rebooking flexibility, and trusted advice - preferences that align with the value proposition of traditional agencies.

Lastly, as many online platforms struggle to offer human support during disruptions, the personalized guidance offered by physical agencies is regaining favor among experience-driven travelers seeking reliability and tailored expertise.



