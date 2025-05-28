Veo Debuts First Dockless Cargo E-Bike in North America, Sets Goal for 50% Cargo Fleet by 2030

Washington, D.C., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the NACTO Designing Cities Conference, Veo is launching the Apollo Cargo, the first dockless shared cargo e-bike in North America.

Equipped with throttle assist, front and rear baskets, and pannier compatibility, the Apollo allows riders to haul up to 100 pounds without the need to pedal. With its launch, the Apollo expands what micromobility can support—from grocery runs and gym trips to everyday errands that typically require a car.

Washington, D.C. and Columbus, OH will be the first cities to deploy the Apollo Cargo this summer. As national leaders in active transportation, their early adoption of the Apollo Cargo will open up new possibilities for car-free travel.

“The future of transportation is about freedom from car dependency,” said Candice Xie, Veo’s co-founder and CEO. “More than half of daily trips in the U.S. are under three miles—perfect for two wheels, but still out of reach when you need to carry more than just yourself. Cargo e-bikes fill that gap. That’s why Veo is committing to making 50% of our fleet cargo-capable by 2030. Industry research shows people want to do more with micromobility, and cargo is key to unlocking that potential."

Growing Demand for Cargo E-Bikes

Micromobility is growing fast. A McKinsey survey found that nearly one-third of respondents plan to use micromobility more frequently, and nearly half are rethinking car ownership altogether. But for shared bikes and scooters to truly replace car trips, fleets must meet real-world needs, like grocery runs and everyday errands.

Veo’s rider research backs this demand: 58% of riders say they would ride more often if they had access to a vehicle that could carry groceries, and 40% don’t own or have access to a car.

Key Features of the Apollo Cargo

100 lbs of cargo carrying capacity: Offering front and rear baskets with bungee cords for secure and convenient transport. The rear basket accommodates additional saddle or pannier bags for expanded capacity.

Accessible throttle: A throttle-assist motor enables riders of diverse ages and abilities to climb hills and carry cargo without pedaling.

Smart display: A light-up interface shows battery level, speed mode, and geofenced ride zone info.

Integrated phone holder & Bluetooth speaker: Keeps phones secure and allows for safe audio navigation.

Veo Voice: Advanced IoT system with precise geofencing and on-board speakers provides real-time verbal guidance about local riding regulations.

Building the Fleet of the Future

The Apollo Cargo is Veo’s seventh distinct vehicle type, rounding out the industry’s most diverse shared micromobility fleet. Veo’s vertically integrated model—designing, building, and assembling all vehicles in-house—allows the company to rapidly develop vehicles that meet rider needs and city requirements. Next in development is a self-balancing cargo trike, co-designed with members of the disability community to expand access for people with disabilities, older adults, and riders seeking extra stability.

NACTO Event: First Rides During the “Bridges and Bike Lanes” WalkShop

Washington, D.C.’s inaugural Apollo Cargo ride will take place tomorrow during NACTO’s “Bridges and Bike Lanes” WalkShop. To demonstrate how the vehicle integrates into daily life, participants will ride Apollo Cargo e-bikes outfitted with Po Campo pannier bags, which clip securely to the rear rack—offering a hands-on look at how the bike handles real-world errands.

About Veo

Veo is on a mission to end car dependency by making clean transportation accessible to all. A leading shared micromobility provider in North America, Veo operates in more than 50 cities—from Los Angeles to New York City—providing millions of bike and scooter rides annually.

Veo designs and manufactures its own fleet, offering the safest and most accessible electric bikes and scooters on the market. A pioneer in financial sustainability, Veo became the first North American micromobility company to achieve unadjusted EBIT profitability in 2024, and remains the only operator to do so. Veo is committed to building lasting partnerships with cities to create a safer, more sustainable transportation future. Learn more at veoride.com.

