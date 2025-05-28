Vancouver’s Pet Industry Thrives with Dual Celebrations on July 12th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Friendly Paws Society is thrilled to announce that PawsFest, Canada’s largest outdoor pet festival, is completely free for the public to attend and offers something for everyone—from grandkids to grandparents! Set to take place at Sunset Beach Park on July 12th, PawsFest celebrates the thriving pet community in Vancouver with family-friendly activities that create lasting memories for all ages.

PawsFest 2025 comes with an exciting twist—Day of the Dog has decided to host a second event in Vancouver on the same day, a bold move that is welcomed by the Friendly Paws Society. Traditionally, major event organizers try to schedule events on different dates to avoid competition, but Day of the Dog’s decision to share the spotlight highlights the strength and growth of Vancouver’s pet industry. Harman Shaughnessy, organizer of PawsFest, sees this as a reflection of Vancouver’s booming pet industry and its position as the world’s fourth-largest pet-spending city.

“We are happy that we have motivated Day of the Dog to ramp up their Canadian presence, especially since they divide their time between the US market,” says Shaughnessy. “In today's economy, it’s important that Canadians support Canadian businesses. There’s plenty of room in the sandbox for big pet industry shows to coexist and having both events on the same day strengthens our mission to make Vancouver a pet-friendly city.”

With PawsFest offering free entry, families can enjoy a lively atmosphere filled with pet-friendly activities, entertainment, and vendors at Sunset Beach Park, while those looking to explore another great celebration can visit Day of the Dog at the River District.

“There has never been a better time to be a dog in Greater Vancouver,” says Shaughnessy. “Whether you’re a child experiencing the joy of pet ownership or a grandparent reminiscing about lifelong furry friendships, PawsFest is a place where every generation can come together to celebrate their love for animals.”

For more information about PawsFest and how to participate, visit www.pawsfest.ca

