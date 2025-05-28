DV INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) common stock between November 10, 2023 and February 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until July 21, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the DoubleVerify class action lawsuit. Captioned Electrical Workers Pension Fund, Local 103, I.B.E.W. v. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc., No. 25-cv-04332 (S.D.N.Y.), the DoubleVerify class action lawsuit charges DoubleVerify and certain of DoubleVerify’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the DoubleVerify class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-doubleverify-holdings-inc-class-action-lawsuit-dv.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: DoubleVerify provides media effectiveness platforms.

The DoubleVerify class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where DoubleVerify’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (ii) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on its Activation Services was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (iii) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (iv) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted DoubleVerify’s profits; (v) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; and (vi) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities.

The DoubleVerify class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 28, 2024, DoubleVerify issued lower revenue growth expectations for the first quarter of 2024 due to “a slow start by brand advertisers and a slow ramp by recently signed” customers. On this news, the price of DoubleVerify stock fell more than 21%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 7, 2024, as the DoubleVerify class action lawsuit alleges, DoubleVerify cut its full-year 2024 revenue outlook due to customers that were pulling back on their ad spending. On this news, the price of DoubleVerify stock fell nearly 39%, according to the complaint.

The DoubleVerify class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 27, 2025, DoubleVerify reported lower-than-expected fourth quarter 2024 sales and earnings due in part to reduced customer spending, and defendants further disclosed that the shift of ad dollars from open exchanges to closed platforms was negatively impacting DoubleVerify. On this news, the price of DoubleVerify stock fell more than 36%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired DoubleVerify common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the DoubleVerify class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the DoubleVerify class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the DoubleVerify class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the DoubleVerify class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com