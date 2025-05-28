NFL Standouts Bring the Conversation on Psychedelic Healing to Psychedelic Science 2025

Jordan Poyer, Jon Feliciano, and Robert Gallery join Aubrey Marcus to share candid stories of healing, brotherhood, and the work they are doing now.



Attendees will explore the emotional and neurological impact of elite competition—and discover how psychedelics are reshaping sports medicine, identity, and mental health.



Unseen Work builds on Aaron Rodgers’ breakout appearance at PS2023, accelerating a cultural shift as more athletes step forward to share their healing journeys with psychedelics.



DENVER, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science – the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) – unveils Unseen Work: Healing Behind the Highlights, a keynote program that brings three NFL standouts to the center stage on Wednesday, June 18 at 3:15 p.m. in Denver, Colorado.

Professional athletes have long pushed the boundaries of human performance. Now, many are pushing the boundaries of healing. From chronic pain and traumatic brain injury (TBI) to post-career identity loss, a growing number of sports icons are turning to psychedelic-assisted therapy to rediscover purpose, resilience, and healing beyond the game.

Jordan Poyer (Free agent, former Miami Dolphin/Buffalo Bills), Jon Feliciano (San Francisco 49ers), and Robert Gallery (retired Raiders All-Pro) will share raw, first-person accounts of that journey in an intimate conversation, moderated by Aubrey Marcus, author, podcaster, and founder of wellness brand Onnit.

The growing visibility of athletes in the psychedelic space was catalyzed in part by NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who made headlines after speaking openly at Psychedelic Science 2023 about how ayahuasca “unlocked a whole new world of healing” for him. His willingness to go public inspired a wave of athletes to explore—and share—their own journeys. Unseen Work continues that cultural shift, bringing a new generation of NFL players to the keynote stage to speak candidly about their journeys.

The session will also premiere a two-minute documentary trailer capturing the athletes’ recent ayahuasca ceremony in the Amazon rainforest—a behind-the-scenes look at vulnerability, brotherhood, and self-discovery far from the spotlight.

For most of my life, I thought toughness meant hiding pain. But psychedelics showed me something different, they helped me face what I’ve been carrying for years and start to truly heal. This journey isn’t just for athletes. It’s for anyone who’s ever felt like they had to fight their battles alone.

— Jordan Poyer, Former Safety, Buffalo Bills

What Attendees Will Learn

Attendees will gain an inside look at the emotional, physical, and spiritual toll of elite competition, along with evidence-based insights into how psychedelic therapies—including ayahuasca, psilocybin, and MDMA—are being used to treat TBI, PTSD, and identity loss among athletes. The session also tackles locker room stigma, league politics, and how psychedelics are opening new doors to post-career purpose, community, and healing.

Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view the full schedule, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. Workshop spaces are limited and available on a first-come basis.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.