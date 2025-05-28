Veyond Metaverse Secures Strategic Funding to Accelerate Commercial Launch of SkyDoc and MaritimeDoc

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veyond Metaverse , a pioneer in 5D XR real-time immersive communication technology, announced today that it has closed a strategic financing round from a private investor. The new capital will accelerate the commercialization of SkyDoc™ and MaritimeDoc™, innovative cloud-based solutions delivering remote medical assistance tailored specifically for aviation and maritime environments.







“This funding marks a significant milestone for Veyond Metaverse,” said Adam Choe, CEO of Veyond Metaverse. “With SkyDoc and MaritimeDoc, we’re positioned to revolutionize remote medical assistance, ensuring critical care is accessible anywhere, anytime.”

Furqan Ahmed, Partner at Everstream Family Office, which facilitated the investment, commented: “We are excited to support Veyond Metaverse as they prepare for a larger funding round by Q4 2025. This strategic investment positions the company for rapid global commercial deployment, reinforcing our commitment to advancing innovative healthcare technologies.”



The investment will support the final phase of product refinement and initial commercial deployments of SkyDoc™ and MaritimeDoc™, significantly enhancing safety and medical readiness in both the skies and the seas. Commercial roll-out is targeted for the second half of 2025.

Veyond Metaverse is a San Francisco–based 5D XR technology company delivering AI-powered real-time immersive communication platforms for healthcare, aviation, and maritime sectors. Its flagship products—Veyond Connect™, SkyDoc™, and MaritimeDoc™—enable expert-level guidance, training, and collaboration anywhere in the world.

