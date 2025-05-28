AI Finder: Bringing Smart Crypto Investing to the Masses

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Finder , an ambitious blockchain-AI project built to empower the next generation of crypto investors, has officially launched. With the rapid development of AI technology and its transformative impact on global industries, AI Finder introduces a powerful alternative to centralized platforms by combining decentralized GPU infrastructure with user-customizable AI investment tools.





The project’s mission is clear: make AI accessible, affordable, and actionable—especially for those navigating the volatile and data-heavy crypto markets. By tapping into underutilized GPU power from around the world, AI Finder lowers the technical and financial barriers that have traditionally excluded everyday users from AI-powered investing.

Transforming Investment Through AI and Decentralization





At the heart of AI Finder is a fully decentralized GPU network (“De-GPU”) that allows users and enterprises to contribute spare GPU power to the network. This model not only makes it easier to scale AI training and execution, but also opens up new earning opportunities for both contributors and investors.

Unlike conventional crypto dashboards or research platforms, AI Finder empowers users to build, train, and deploy their own AI models tailored to their individual investment goals. Whether analyzing low-cap tokens, assessing airdrop potential, or forecasting price movements of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, AI Finder automates the heavy lifting using real-time data, AI inference engines, and pre-built templates.

This launch marks a significant shift in how investment decisions are made, replacing fragmented tools and gut feelings with precision-driven strategies built on machine learning.

A Purpose-Built Ecosystem for Smarter Investing

The foundation of AI Finder lies in its all-in-one ecosystem, designed to support every stage of a crypto investor’s journey. At its core is a decentralized GPU network that powers the training and inference of AI models using computing resources contributed by the community. This is complemented by the AI Model Builder, which offers both no-code and low-code environments for users to design investment strategies tailored to their individual risk profiles and financial goals.’

The AI Insight Generator helps cut through the noise by transforming complex on-chain data, market news, and token stats into simple, useful insights investors can act on. Layered on top of this is a proprietary large language model (LLM) developed specifically for crypto markets—enabling natural-language querying and decision support unlike anything available through traditional research tools. Together, these components create a seamless, AI-native infrastructure for smarter, faster, and more confident investment decisions.

Addressing Real Challenges in AI and Crypto

AI Finder addresses some of the most persistent challenges in both the AI and cryptocurrency landscapes. First, it tackles the growing GPU shortage and the soaring costs of AI computing. By decentralizing access to GPU power, the platform lowers the barrier to entry for both model builders and users who otherwise couldn't afford high-performance infrastructure.

It also responds to the issue of fragmented data and information overload. Instead of juggling multiple premium platforms and tools, users can now rely on a single AI-driven interface that streamlines insights and reduces noise. On the security front, its decentralized design replaces traditional centralized systems—which are often opaque, biased, or prone to abuse—giving users more control and transparency over how their data is handled and how models are used.

Lastly, AI Finder closes the gap in skill accessibility. Its no-code tools make it possible for non-technical investors to build and run sophisticated AI strategies, democratizing technology that was once exclusive to hedge funds and quant teams.

A Vision for the Future

AI Finder’s launch is not just a product release—it’s the beginning of a movement toward open, AI-native investing. By combining the precision of artificial intelligence with the openness of blockchain, the platform enables a new class of investors and builders to participate in shaping the financial tools of tomorrow.

The team behind AI Finder believes that the future of investing will be automated, intelligent, and decentralized—and that every investor deserves access to the same level of insight and infrastructure once reserved for institutions.

Community Access and Next Steps

Following its official launch, AI Finder is now opening access to its core modules for early users and contributors. The platform welcomes investors, data scientists, GPU providers, and crypto enthusiasts to participate in shaping its next chapters.

Join the conversation and become part of the AI-powered investing movement:

- Telegram: https://t.me/aifinderofficial



- Twitter/X: https://x.com/AiFinder_world

- Discord: https://discord.gg/yk2vtguE

- Contact person name: Peyton Mong

- Contact person email: support@aifinders.net



About AI Finder

Founded in 2024, AI Finder is a decentralized AI infrastructure and trading intelligence platform that helps users build, train, and deploy custom AI models for the crypto market. By utilizing underused GPU resources and offering intuitive AI tools, AI Finder democratizes access to advanced investment insights and algorithmic strategies—making AI-powered investing scalable and inclusive.

