Actigraphy Devices Market Report 2025-2034 | Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

The Global Actigraphy Devices Market reached USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2025 and 2034.

As the demand for non-invasive, real-time health monitoring solutions continues to rise, actigraphy devices are becoming essential tools for healthcare providers and consumers alike. Growing awareness of the importance of sleep health, coupled with the increasing incidence of sleep-related disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome, is fueling the widespread adoption of these devices.







The market is also witnessing a surge in technological advancements, including AI-powered analytics and cloud-based platforms that deliver real-time, personalized health insights. These innovations are making actigraphy devices more precise, user-friendly, and integrated with other digital health ecosystems.

Moreover, the growing trend of remote patient monitoring and telehealth is accelerating the demand for actigraphy devices in clinical settings, while personal health enthusiasts are also embracing these devices to track their daily activity and sleep patterns. With the increasing shift toward preventive healthcare and personalized wellness, the actigraphy devices market is set to see consistent and sustained growth throughout the forecast period.



The actigraphy devices market is segmented into wearable and handheld devices, with wearable devices generating USD 1.8 billion in 2024. Consumers prefer wearable actigraphy devices due to their ability to continuously monitor sleep patterns and physical activity without interrupting daily routines.

The popularity of smartwatches and fitness bands equipped with advanced sleep-tracking features has driven this segment's rapid growth. Companies are heavily investing in improving the design, accuracy, and functionality of these wearables by integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, and cloud connectivity to offer personalized health recommendations and actionable insights. These enhancements not only add value for users but also promote better sleep hygiene and proactive health management.



Distribution channels for actigraphy devices include both online platforms and brick-and-mortar retail outlets. The online segment led the market by generating USD 1.4 billion in 2024. The expansion of e-commerce and the rising preference for convenient, at-home purchases have significantly boosted online sales. Direct-to-consumer brands are leveraging digital marketing strategies and offering online-exclusive deals to capture a larger share of the market. Subscription-based services for sleep and activity tracking are also gaining traction, adding to the robust growth of online sales channels.



The U.S. Actigraphy Devices Market reached USD 832.7 million in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, and heightened consumer awareness of sleep wellness.

Advanced AI-driven sleep-tracking technologies are making these devices more accessible, while remote patient monitoring, along with broader insurance coverage for sleep diagnostics, is accelerating their adoption across clinical and personal health segments in the country.



