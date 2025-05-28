Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the payment of the dividend relating to the 2024 financial year

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A.  informs on the payment of the dividend relating to the 2024 financial year

Attachment


Tags

2024 Dividend Payment Pagamento de dividendo 2024

Attachments

2025 05 28 Dividendo EN

Recommended Reading