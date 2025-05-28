A Tale of Mental Illness, Child Abuse, and Racial Co-dependency Amidst the Struggles of a Cotton Farming Family in Post-WWII Deep South

Charleston, SC, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his memoir The Sound of the Whippoorwill, author Edward Llewellyn shares an incredible story of endurance and the indomitability of the human spirit.

Edward was born in 1948, 11 months after his brother. From a young age, he knew something wasn’t right with his mother. His suspicions were confirmed on his fourth birthday, when she flew into a rage and threw the cake his grandmother had made for him out the window, then whipped him with a belt for being upset.

Born on a cotton farm, life wasn’t easy for Edward, his older brother, and his younger sister. Still, they had support in some ways—like Polly and Mack, or Aunt Lou—but the children had to find a way to fend for themselves.

This intricate account of a family’s dysfunctional dynamics under severe stress explores how they strove to balance the rigors of manual labor on the cotton farm, the devastating impact of mental illness, the darkness of child abuse, and the overarching societal issues of the time.

The Sound of the Whippoorwill is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

About the Author:

Edward Llewellyn, born and raised on a South Carolina cotton farm, has a diverse background in military service, healthcare, and education. Retiring as a US Army Officer after 20 years, he transitioned into healthcare, serving as a Hospital CEO for 16 years. He holds an MHA in Healthcare and a PhD in Clinical Psychology. Edward has written numerous articles on healthcare leadership and taught psychology at Campbell University for two decades. Now a Florida resident, he's a dedicated family man, marathoner, and long-distance cyclist. Inspired by his observations of human behavior and social issues, he passionately addresses mental illness and child abuse in his writing.

Media Contact: Edward Llewellyn, publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Edward Llewellyn

Attachment