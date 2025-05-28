Carbon Fiber Market Global and Regional Analysis 2025-2034 | Asia-Pacific Emerges as Key Player in Carbon Fiber Production Growth

The carbon fiber market is experiencing growth due to rising demand for lightweight, high-strength materials across automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and sporting goods industries. Known for its strength-to-weight ratio and temperature resistance, carbon fiber improves efficiency in electric vehicles, aircraft, and turbine blades. Technological advancements are reducing production costs, enhancing accessibility. Challenges include production costs and recycling limitations, with the Asia-Pacific region poised for significant growth owing to increasing EV adoption and manufacturing presence.

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the automotive industry, carbon fiber is used in electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce weight, enhancing battery performance and energy efficiency. The aerospace sector benefits from its use in aircraft structures, leading to reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions. Additionally, the wind energy industry uses carbon fiber in turbine blades to improve efficiency and performance.

Technologically, advancements in manufacturing processes, such as improved precursor materials and resin systems, are helping reduce production costs, making carbon fiber more accessible. With the growing emphasis on sustainability, carbon fiber's role in creating lightweight, durable, and energy-efficient solutions continues to expand, driving significant market growth.



The carbon fiber market is in the growth stage of its lifecycle. As industries increasingly focus on sustainability and performance, the demand for lightweight, high-strength materials has risen significantly. The automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy sectors are major drivers of this growth, with carbon fiber playing a crucial role in electric vehicles, aircraft, and wind turbines.

Technological advancements in production processes are helping reduce costs, making carbon fiber more accessible to a broader range of applications. As adoption continues to expand, competition will intensify, and further innovations are expected to increase the market's maturity, ensuring its long-term growth.

Carbon Fiber Market: Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the global Carbon Fiber market:

  • Rising Demand for Lightweight Materials
  • Government Regulations and Sustainability Goals

The global Carbon Fiber market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

  • High Production Costs
  • Limited Recycling Infrastructure

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • Dowaksa
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
  • Syensqo
  • Teijin Limited
  • SGL Carbon
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • HS Hyosung Advanced Materials
  • Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
  • Kureha Corporation
  • Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.
  • Umatex
  • Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd.
  • China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages130
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$5.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$11.52 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Stakeholder Analysis
1.3 Market Dynamics Overview
1.4 Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis
1.5 Patent Analysis
1.6 Start-Up Landscape
1.7 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.8 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap
1.9 Supply Chain Analysis
1.10 Value Chain Analysis
1.11 Global Pricing Analysis
1.12 Industry Attractiveness

2. Carbon Fiber Market (by Application)
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Carbon Fiber Market (by Application)
2.3.1 Composites
2.3.2 Non-Composites
2.4 Carbon Fiber Market (by End-use Industry)
2.4.1 Aerospace & Defense
2.4.2 Automotive
2.4.3 Wind Energy
2.4.4 Pipe
2.4.5 Pressure Vessels
2.4.6 Sporting Goods
2.4.7 Construction & Infrastructure
2.4.8 Medical & Healthcare
2.4.9 Marine

3. Carbon Fiber Market (by Product)
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Carbon Fiber Market (by Raw Material Type)
3.3.1 Pan
3.3.2 Pitch
3.4 Carbon Fiber Market (by Fiber Type)
3.4.1 Virgin
3.4.2 Recycled
3.5 Carbon Fiber Market (by Modulus)
3.5.1 Standard
3.5.2 Intermediate
3.5.3 High
3.6 Carbon Fiber Market (by Product Type)
3.6.1 Continuous
3.6.2 Long
3.6.3 Short

4. Carbon Fiber Market (by Region)

5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Company Profiles

Recommended Reading