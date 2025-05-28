COMPLY Launches COMPLY for Endowments to Help Institutions Navigate Regulatory Risk, Governance Oversight and Emerging Asset Classes

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPLY, the leading provider of regulatory technology compliance solutions for the financial services industry, today announced the launch of COMPLY for Endowments, an intuitive software offering purpose-built to help university, nonprofit, and foundation investment offices strengthen governance, ensure transparency, and demonstrate fiduciary responsibility in an era of heightened scrutiny, budget uncertainty, and operational complexity.

Backed by the same proven software trusted by more than 5,000 financial services clients, COMPLY for Endowments delivers institutional-grade compliance infrastructure with a flexible UX/UI that supports and scales in-house teams as their responsibilities grow, without sacrificing accuracy or control.

“Institutional investment offices are navigating enormous complexity, and they need tools they can trust, day in and day out,” said Michael Stanton, CEO of COMPLY. “With COMPLY for Endowments, we’re delivering dependability, ease of use, and the confidence that comes from a solution that just works, no matter how your strategy or the regulatory environment evolves.”

Built for Today’s Complex Endowment Environment

Public institutions are operating in a uniquely charged environment, facing pressure from lawmakers, donors, students, and other stakeholders to deliver transparency and demonstrate responsible stewardship. At the same time, many are embracing nontraditional investment strategies, including digital asset gifts, that introduce new compliance risks and require clear governance.

COMPLY for Endowments: Key Capabilities

Code of Ethics and Personal Trading Oversight: Create and enforce personal trading policies and monitor activity for MNPI or conflicts of interests.

Create and enforce personal trading policies and monitor activity for MNPI or conflicts of interests. Conflict of Interest and Disclosure Management : Streamline disclosure of personal affiliations, financial interests, and potential conflicts among trustees and investment staff.

: Streamline disclosure of personal affiliations, financial interests, and potential conflicts among trustees and investment staff. Third-Party Oversight: Enables documentation and due diligence for outsourced CIOs, investment consultants, and external managers.

Enables documentation and due diligence for outsourced CIOs, investment consultants, and external managers. Political Contribution Tracking: Mitigate pay-to-play risks with real-time visibility into political donations from staff or third-party managers.

Mitigate pay-to-play risks with real-time visibility into political donations from staff or third-party managers. Outside Affiliations : Capture and track external board seats, advisory roles, and business relationships to ensure a 360-degree view of exposure and potential reputational risk.

: Capture and track external board seats, advisory roles, and business relationships to ensure a 360-degree view of exposure and potential reputational risk. Digital Asset Trade Monitoring : Monitor employee activity and digital contributions to flag potential conflicts of interest, insider trading risks, and policy violations.

: Monitor employee activity and digital contributions to flag potential conflicts of interest, insider trading risks, and policy violations. UPMIFA-Aligned Frameworks: Helps institutions demonstrate compliance with the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act (UPMIFA), reinforcing prudence, loyalty, and care.

Trusted Platform, Now Tailored for Endowments

COMPLY for Endowments extends the company’s award-winning compliance capabilities and innovation to a new class of institutional clients, empowering investment offices with the tools, insights, and intuitive workflows needed to operate with control and clarity.



“Boards and stakeholders are demanding stronger compliance practices — not just from Wall Street, but from the institutions shaping our future,” added Stanton. “Whether you're managing hundreds of millions or billions, our platform gives you the tools to uphold your fiduciary duty with confidence.”

COMPLY for Endowments is available immediately. To learn more or request a demo, visit: www.comply.com/endowments

About COMPLY

COMPLY empowers financial services firms across the globe to build strong, proactive compliance cultures that go beyond regulatory checklists, helping them reduce fines, protect their reputations, retain top talent, and drive growth. As the leading provider of regulatory compliance technology and regulatory consulting, COMPLY supports over 5,000 clients, including investment banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, and RIAs.



By delivering a 360-degree view of compliance across both firm and employee obligations, along with expert consulting - all from one partner - COMPLY equips Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) and their teams with the tools and insights needed to manage risk holistically. With cutting-edge technology, expert advisory services, and a future-ready compliance platform, COMPLY enables firms to navigate complex regulations with confidence while maintaining long-term resilience, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

Learn more at www.comply.com.

