EvergreenHealth Seeks First-Ever Levy Lid Lift to Expand Access to Care and Plan for Future Needs

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This August, voters in King County Public Hospital District #2 will be asked to consider Proposition 1, EvergreenHealth’s first-ever Levy Lid Lift request since the hospital opened in 1972. If approved, the measure would support enhanced access to care, expand services and help the public hospital district prepare for the future health care needs of its growing Eastside community.

Currently, district residents pay $0.14 per $1,000 of assessed home value toward the EvergreenHealth levy. If approved, the Levy Lid Lift would add $0.36, bringing the total to $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

“As the Eastside grows, so do the health care needs of our community,” said Ettore Palazzo, MD, Chief Executive Officer. “Proposition 1 would allow EvergreenHealth to invest in primary, urgent and specialty care, advanced diagnostics and outpatient behavioral health—ensuring more people have timely access to the care they need, closer to home.”

Why now?

EvergreenHealth has never asked to increase its levy funding—until now. When EvergreenHealth opened in 1972, it had 76 beds and served 22,000 residents. Today, it serves a population of more than 330,000 and has grown into a comprehensive health system offering nearly 400 beds, two Emergency Departments, eight Urgent Cares, 12 Primary Care practices, over 40 Specialty Care practices, Home Health and Hospice services and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

What Would the Levy Lid Lift Fund?

If approved, Proposition 1 would:

Expand access to care by increasing capacity for primary, urgent, specialty, and outpatient behavioral health services

to improve appointment availability Invest in advanced diagnostic technology and infrastructure to meet current and future demand

to meet current and future demand Support programs for seniors and youth, including wellness classes and behavioral health

“These investments are about ensuring that our hospital district can continue to meet the needs of our growing community—not just today, but well into the future,” said Chris Bredeson, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer.

Learn More

To learn more about the proposed levy lid lift, explore frequently asked questions, and access educational resources, visit: www.evergreenhealth.com.

Election Day is August 5. Register to vote by July 27.

About EvergreenHealth

EvergreenHealth is a community-owned hospital system serving more than one million residents in King and Snohomish counties. Since 1972, EvergreenHealth has evolved beyond the hospital into a network of primary care practices, urgent care centers, specialty clinics, extensive home care and hospice services and 24/7 emergency care in Kirkland, Monroe and Redmond. As a public hospital district, EvergreenHealth actively provides equal access to high-quality, high-value care, partnering with local organizations to perform outreach and offer health education to address our community’s needs. The hospital system is recognized as one of Healthgrades America’s 50 Best™ Hospitals in clinical excellence and holds a 5-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS). Learn more at www.evergreenhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Cody Miller

EvergreenHealth

425.899.1871

Cotmiller@evergreenhealthcare.org

Kristi Herriott

Firmani + Associates Inc.

206.466.2702

Kristi@firmani.com