VIMB Emerges as Premier Agent for Vanuatu Citizenship

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a comprehensive review by the Government of Vanuatu into the operations of all Capital Investment Immigration Plan (CIIP) agents, VIMB Vanuatu has emerged as one of the few agents fully compliant with the new regulatory requirements. The company has been officially recognized as a premier Designated Agent for Vanuatu’s Citizenship by Investment programs.

The government-led review, conducted over several months, assessed agent compliance across financial reporting, investment integrity, and operational transparency. The resulting reforms have led to updated CIIP regulations that now govern how agents operate, including mandatory quarterly reporting, fund structure requirements, and stricter eligibility standards for applicants and service providers.

VIMB Services Limited continues to serve global applicants through its administration of the CNO Future Fund —a government-approved investment vehicle supporting economic development in Vanuatu. Under the revised CIIP framework, VIMB remains one of the few approved firms authorized to operate at full capacity.

“The government review was a critical step in raising the bar for transparency and investor protection,” said Daniel Agius, Chief Operating Officer of VIMB Services Limited. “We are proud to be recognized as a fully compliant agent and look forward to continuing our work in delivering structured, high-integrity investment citizenship.”

The updated regulations require a minimum contribution of USD $165,000 for a main applicant, spouse, and two dependents, inclusive of government due diligence fees. This includes a USD $60,000 direct contribution to the government and a USD $50,000 investment into an approved fund, held for a five-year non-redeemable term. In addition, the rules now prohibit the use of loans or third-party financing, ensuring applicants provide their own capital.

Since launching, VIMB has processed 144 CIIP applications, generating more than USD $7.2 million in fund contributions and USD $9.01 million in direct government revenue. Through the CNO Future Fund, these investments have supported infrastructure projects, renewable energy initiatives, and community development throughout Vanuatu.

“Our approach from the beginning was to build a program that could stand up to any level of scrutiny,” said Agius. “We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to responsible citizenship investment and meaningful outcomes on the ground.”

In 2024 and early 2025, VIMB’s fund activities have included expanding coconut oil production infrastructure, introducing automated copra drying systems, restoring post-earthquake production capacity, and launching coconut water and meal exports. The company also facilitated logistics improvements, including the deployment of new transport vehicles and the creation of multiple aggregation hubs to streamline supply chains.

As the CIIP program reopens under the revised framework, VIMB is preparing to scale its operations in line with growing demand. Planned investment expansions include engineered timber manufacturing from dormant coconut plantations, further development in the kava and cacao sectors, and the establishment of accredited agricultural processing centers.

VIMB Services Limited is a government-appointed Designated Agent for Vanuatu’s Citizenship by Investment Programs, including the Development Support Program (DSP) and the Capital Investment Immigration Plan (CIIP). VIMB administers the CNO Future Fund and delivers end-to-end services for investors seeking second citizenship through structured, government-approved contributions. With a focus on compliance, impact, and global mobility, VIMB supports initiatives in renewable energy, agriculture, and community development across Vanuatu.

