XRP News: XpFinance Fills 30% Of Its Presale Softcap, Set To Release Demo Of Lending & Borrowing Platform On XRPL





VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor excitement around the XRP Ledger continues to soar, and XpFinance is capturing significant attention as its token presale accelerates rapidly.

XpFinance has already filled more than 20 percent of its allocated presale softcap, reflecting intense investor enthusiasm and a strong vote of confidence from the XRP community.

XpFinance is preparing to release the first look of its groundbreaking decentralized lending and borrowing platform built exclusively for the XRP Ledger.

This upcoming demo, scheduled to launch next week, will give investors and potential users an early glimpse at a seamless and intuitive lending and borrowing experience directly on XRPL.

The timing couldn't be more ideal for XpFinance . XRP is maintaining impressive market strength, comfortably trading above two dollars and forty cents, driven by several bullish developments such as Ripple's recent negotiations to acquire stablecoin giant USDC.

Amid this backdrop of surging investor interest, XpFinance is swiftly positioning itself as one of XRPL's most promising decentralized finance projects of the year.

At its core, XpFinance addresses a significant need in the XRP ecosystem by providing a transparent, decentralized, and noncustodial alternative to traditional lending platforms.

Users will have complete control of their XRP assets at all times, eliminating the hidden fees, custody risks, and regulatory uncertainty that have previously hindered investor participation in XRP-based lending.

What makes the project's native XPF token uniquely attractive is its clear utility within the ecosystem. Holders of XPF tokens will benefit from substantially reduced borrowing fees, earn passive income through staking rewards generated directly from platform transactions, and actively participate in governance decisions, shaping the future of the platform.

Presale investors have an enticing opportunity to secure XPF tokens at an advantageous fixed rate of 1 XRP to 200 XPF.

Upon completion of the presale, XPF will immediately list on the prominent XRPL decentralized exchange, XPMarket, at a rate of 1 XRP to 140 XPF.

This presents early investors with an instant 30 percent gain upon listing, a compelling incentive that's driving the rapid influx of participants in this presale.

The total supply of XPF tokens is capped at 200 million, and 30 percent of this supply, 60 million tokens, is exclusively allocated to presale investors, creating strong potential for scarcity and value appreciation.

With almost 30 percent of the presale softcap filled within just days, analysts anticipate the remaining allocation to sell out quickly as FOMO builds.

Early investor incentives and a preview of the platform demo next week are likely to amplify this urgency further.

Join the Xpfinance telegram community to stay updated on the latest updates.

Interested investors are encouraged to secure their XPF tokens immediately to avoid missing out.

Joining the Xpfinance presale is straightforward:



Prospective Investors simply need to buy XRP on trusted exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit, transfer their XRP to a secure XRPL-compatible wallet like Xaman, XUMM, or Ledger.



Then visit xp.finance/presale to send their XRP to the presale address.



Investors should also set up their XPF trustline in advance to automatically receive their tokens when the presale concludes.

Don't miss out on this unprecedented opportunity to participate in XRPL's next major decentralized finance success story.

Join XpFinance's growing community today and position yourself early in one of 2025’s most promising XRPL DeFi projects.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by XpFinance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

