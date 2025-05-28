Moreno Capital Launches Investment Solutions for High-Net-Worth Clients

Image courtesy of Moreno Capital Wealth Management

AVENTURA, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moreno Capital, a firm dedicated to serving affluent investors, has introduced a suite of advanced investment services designed to meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth individuals. These offerings, which became available on May 1, 2025, emphasize personalized financial strategies and exclusive access to private market opportunities. The launch comes at a time of growing global wealth, with the number of high-net-worth individuals on the rise, including a 4.2% increase in ultra-high-net-worth individuals in 2023 to 626,619, according to the Wealth Report .

Bespoke Portfolios for Wealth Preservation and Growth

Moreno Capital’s Strategic Asset Allocation service focuses on crafting customized portfolios that blend equities, bonds, and alternative assets such as real estate or private equity. Each portfolio is carefully designed to align with the client’s unique financial goals and risk tolerance, offering a balanced approach to both stability and potential gains. This service is particularly appealing to high-net-worth investors seeking to protect and grow their wealth amid market volatility.

To ensure a seamless experience, Moreno Capital has partnered with Charles Schwab for transparent account oversight and Sydecar for efficient transaction handling. These collaborations enhance the firm’s ability to deliver polished, data-driven solutions to its clientele.

Exclusive Access to Private Market Investments

The Late-Stage Venture Capital service enables high-net-worth clients to invest in private companies nearing significant milestones, such as initial public offerings (IPOs) or acquisitions. These opportunities, typically reserved for institutional investors, are made accessible through Moreno Capital’s extensive industry network. By offering entry into high-growth ventures, the firm provides its clients with a unique advantage in the private market.

Baltazar Moreno, Managing Partner of Moreno Capital, explained the firm’s approach: “Today’s affluent investors need more than conventional strategies to thrive. By combining secure assets with access to dynamic private ventures, we help them achieve both safety and progress.” He added, “Our industry connections allow us to unlock opportunities that most individual investors can’t access.”

Meeting the Demand for Sophisticated Wealth Management

The launch of these services addresses a rising need among high-net-worth individuals for advanced investment solutions. As global markets face ongoing uncertainty, affluent clients are increasingly seeking approaches that provide both protection and the potential for substantial returns. Moreno Capital’s blend of personalized planning and private market access is tailored to meet these evolving needs, offering resilience and opportunity in equal measure.

With the global population of high-net-worth individuals continuing to expand, Moreno Capital is well-positioned to serve this growing market with its innovative, client-focused solutions.

About Moreno Capital

Moreno Capital is a modern investment firm specializing in Strategic Asset Allocation and Late-Stage Venture Capital Investments. Based in Aventura, Florida, the company delivers customized financial solutions that prioritize long-term growth and stability, empowering clients to achieve their financial aspirations through research-driven, fundamentals-based capital allocation strategies. The firm focuses on uncovering high-potential opportunities across public and private markets, partnering with founders, operators, and investors to create lasting value. Moreno Capital's Strategic Asset Allocation services develop risk-adjusted investment strategies tailored to client goals, incorporating equities, alternative investments, and selective fixed income when requested.

