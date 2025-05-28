Zweig Group announces the 2025 Hot Firm List

Fayetteville, AR, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, the leading provider of management consulting, research, and education for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, is proud to announce the 2025 Hot Firm List, honoring the 100 fastest-growing AEC firms in the United States and Canada. These companies have outperformed the economy and their peers to become industry leaders through a combination of strategic growth, strong leadership, and commitment to innovation.

Topping the 2025 Hot Firm List is Verdantas, claiming the number one spot for the first time. Certerra makes an impressive debut in second place, followed by Salas O’Brien in third – continuing its streak as one of the industry’s fastest-growing firms. Bowman Consulting Group and Grace round out the top five, demonstrating exceptional growth and strategic leadership in a competitive market.

“The 2025 Hot Firms are a reflection of the strength and resilience of the AEC industry,” said Chad Clinehens, president and CEO of Zweig Group. “These companies have achieved remarkable growth while navigating market shifts, talent shortages, and increased competition. Their success highlights the value of strategic leadership, strong culture, and the ability to adapt and innovate.”

Firms were ranked based on a score that combined three-year revenue growth in both dollar and percentage terms. To be eligible, firms must have earned at least $500,000 in gross revenue in 2021, at least $1 million by 2024, and have derived at least 50 percent of that revenue from the AEC industry.

Winners will be honored at a black-tie gala during Zweig Group’s 2025 ElevateAEC Conference in San Antonio, Texas, September 9-11, 2025. Learn more or register here.

See the full list of 2025 Hot Firm winners here.

See all 2025 award winners here!

####

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, four times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas. Subscribe to the Zweig Group's weekly newsletter, The Zweig Letter, and receive insights delivered straight to your inbox.