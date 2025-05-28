ToBe Launches Smart Beekeeping Breakthrough and Invites Investment to Combat Global Pollination Crisis

Kefar Sava, Israel, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Agri-tech innovator ToBe officially introduced HiveMaster, an IoT-based beekeeping device that aims to safeguard honeybee populations and revitalize the global pollination ecosystem. With food systems worldwide under increasing pressure due to collapsing bee colonies, the company’s scalable solution presents an opportunity to address the pollination crisis. As ToBe opens its current investment round, it invites investors to join a mission that combines resilience, advanced technology, and planetary stewardship.

“Our world depends on bees more than most realize,” says Eric Joely, CEO of ToBe. “People might think it’s just about honey. But it’s about almonds, apples, avocados, and every third bite we take. We developed HiveMaster to give beekeepers the power to protect their colonies without harming the bees, the honey, or the environment. We’re opening this investment round to scale a solution that supports global food security and renews an industry under siege.”

After stabilizing the technology and making it market-ready, ToBe is currently in Series A fundraising to facilitate rapid, worldwide growth. “ToBe will be present in at least half of the colonies around the world, turning the hives into smart, tech-enabled hives, and driving the industry into the future. That is the goal, that is the mission. Is it ambitious? Yes, but that’s what it will take to solve this problem,” says Avner Einav, VP of Product at ToBe, and a passionate beekeeper.

HiveMaster is an in-hive device that brings precision agriculture into the beekeeping world. The system automatically administers finely controlled pulses of anti-Varroa treatment in gas form, reducing the need for manual labor and chemical exposure. If conventional approaches flood hives with pesticides that leave harmful residues in honey and wax, ToBe’s device tailors treatment in real-time using integrated sensors, data analytics, and AI protocols. The result is 95% efficacy against the Varroa mite, the parasitic culprit behind the majority of global bee colony collapses.

Independent trials conducted in 2024 by the Department of Entomology at an American university confirmed HiveMaster’s remarkable performance. Compared to beehive strips, the leading conventional treatment, ToBe’s device delivered more than double the efficacy while maintaining consistent results across all hives.

Apivar-treated hives showed high variability and potential resistance issues. Meanwhile, HiveMaster’s gas-phase delivery ensured even treatment across brood cells and nurse bees. Colonies utilizing HiveMaster experienced no measurable drop in vitality, even after repeated treatments. It showed a 30% increase in honey yield and significant improvements in pollination strength.

This performance is thanks to ToBe’s design innovations from over five years of dedicated research and development. From its initial concept in 2018, ToBe’s team of experts in biology, chemistry, electrical and mechanical engineering, and data science pursued a single goal of developing a device that could replicate the most effective miticide delivery system without the labor intensity and toxicity of existing methods.

“After extensive biological trials and multiple iterations, we finally developed HiveMaster. It’s flood-proof, propolis-resistant, and compatible with 95% of global hive frames,” says Avner Einav, VP of Product at ToBe. The plug-and-play unit installs in under a minute, requires no maintenance for a year, and communicates seamlessly with a solar-powered external unit and a beekeeper’s smartphone app. This feature enables continuous updates, remote diagnostics, and optimized treatment schedules.

The response from industry insiders has been positive. Commercial beekeepers and associations have already begun incorporating HiveMaster into their operations. A beekeeper from the US shares: “ToBe's solution offers a highly effective and urgently needed alternative. The colonies that were treated with HiveMaster are the best colonies we have.”

The chairman of an organization of honey producers echoes the sentiment. He states: “Many members of our association, who collectively own almost half a million hives, have shown great interest in this technology. This is primarily due to its phenomenal efficacy and the significant reduction in the use of miticides in the hives.”

ToBe plans to expand its offerings into a broader smart hive ecosystem. The company is developing advanced features that will support additional pest control, hive performance benchmarking, and yield forecasting. It’s also exploring strategic partnerships with large-scale food producers and agri-tech firms to integrate HiveMaster into broader supply chains and pollination management systems. With regulatory approval already secured in Israel and advanced applications underway in key markets, ToBe is preparing for rapid global deployment.

Supporting ToBe means helping solve one of the most urgent ecological crises of the time while creating value across the food supply chain. The company welcomes interest from angel investors, venture capital funds, and strategic partners aligned with its mission.

