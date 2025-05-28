Titanium Market Global Forecast Report to 2030 | Chemical & Process, Energy & Power Industries Propel Titanium Metal Demand

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium Market - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report categorizes the titanium market based on product type (titanium dioxide, titanium metal), titanium dioxide end-use industry (paints & coatings, plastics & rubber, paper), titanium metal end-use industry (aerospace & defense, chemical & process industry, energy & power, desalination), and region.



The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the titanium market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overviews, solutions and services, key strategies, and recent developments in the titanium market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of the upcoming startups in the titanium market ecosystem.

The titanium market is poised for expansion, with an estimated valuation of USD 24.84 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 29.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2025 and 2030. The distinctive properties of titanium, such as high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility, are driving its increasing demand across critical industries like aerospace & defense, chemical & process, energy & power, and desalination.

Titanium's resilience to extreme temperatures and harsh conditions makes it an irreplaceable material in the production of aircraft components, engine parts, and surgical implants. Furthermore, its non-reactive nature provides substantial corrosion resistance, particularly in marine and chemical sectors, supporting its sustained demand. Pure titanium is preferred for its durability, effectively consolidating its standing in the global market.

Paints & coatings: fastest-growing segment

The paints & coatings industry is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the titanium dioxide sector. Known for its opacity, brightness, and UV resistance, titanium dioxide is crucial in architectural, automotive, and industrial coatings, particularly in rapidly urbanizing regions. In countries like China and India, a surge in construction and infrastructure projects is significantly increasing titanium dioxide demand, aligning with sustainable trends and the automotive industry's shift towards lightweight vehicles.

Chemical & process industry, energy & power: key growth areas

The chemical & process and energy & power sectors are anticipated to register significant growth for titanium metal. Titanium's usage in manufacturing equipment such as reactors and heat exchangers is essential due to its resistance to corrosive chemicals, extending the lifespan and reliability of industrial processes. The energy sector employs titanium in power generation equipment, where its robustness against high temperatures enhances the efficacy of fossil fuel and nuclear plants, aligning with the global energy demands.

North America's upward trajectory

North America is expected to lead the charge in market growth, supported by accelerated industrialization and the increasing need for lightweight materials. The paints & coatings segment thrives on construction and automotive demand, highlighted by investments like Sherwin-Williams' USD 300 million facility upgrade in North Carolina. Major contributors such as Tronox Holdings Plc. and The Chemours Company solidify their global supply chain dominance, while the aerospace & defense industry consumes about 75% of titanium metal for its unmatched strength and corrosion resistance.

Comprehensive research insights

This report is validated by interviews with global industry experts and covers major areas such as market players like Venator Materials PLC., The Chemours Company, and Tronox Holdings Plc. Various market aspects including growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been meticulously examined to provide insights into industry dynamics and competitive landscape strategies.

The report further provides detailed insights into key areas like product innovation, market development, and diversification. It includes exhaustive coverage of startups and global market assessments, ensuring stakeholders can devise suitable go-to-market strategies with a deep understanding of market drivers such as the increasing application of titanium dioxide, rising aircraft deliveries, and enhanced energy sector demands.

The analysis presents a thorough evaluation of leading companies' market shares, strategies, and services, positioning stakeholders to understand and leverage market trends effectively.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 314 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Use of Titanium Dioxide in Paints & Coatings Industry Increasing Number of Aircraft Deliveries Growing Demand for Titanium from Medical Industry Surging Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

Restraints Stringent Environmental Policies Regarding Production of Titanium Dioxide Complex Manufacturing Process

Opportunities Efficient Use of Titanium Dioxide in Lithium-Ion Battery Components Growing Adoption of Titanium Powder in Additive Manufacturing Potential Use in Advancing Sustainable Packaging and Printing Solutions Increasing Demand for Titanium in Clean Energy Production

Challenges Uncertainty About Safety of Titanium Dioxide Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials Maintenance of Uninterrupted Supply Chain



Company Profiles

Venator Materials PLC.

The Chemours Company

Tronox Holdings PLC.

LB Group

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Ineos

Cinkarna Celje, D.D.

Evonik

Tayca Co. Ltd.

Iluka Resources Limited

AMQ

ATI

Toho Titanium Co. Ltd.

Precision Castparts Corp. (Titanium Metals Corporation)

Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant Jsc

Vsmpo-Avisma Corporation

Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd.

Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Shanghai Jiuta Chemical Co. Ltd.

Grupa Azoty

Swastik Interchem Private Limited

American Elements

The Kerala Minerals & Metals Limited

The Kish Company, LLC

ATTM

Avicnet Co. Inc.

Zaporozhye Titanium & Magnesium Combine

Posco





