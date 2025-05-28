Broadstroke Launches Fast, Hassle-Free Way to Print and Mail PDFs

Wichita, KS , May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstroke Inc., the force behind the groundbreaking platform, Postalocity, is redefining how businesses handle physical mail. With its simple and speedy way to print and mail PDFs, the company is replacing hours of manual mailing tasks with seamless automation and next-day turnaround.

Through Postalocity, businesses can upload critical documents as late as 10:00 p.m. CST and have them sorted, processed, and at the post office by 6:30 p.m. the next day. What once took days—or even weeks—can now be accomplished in just a few clicks.



Broadstroke Inc.

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, companies are pressured to process mail faster, reduce costs, and stay compliant—all without adding complexity. Postalocity delivers on all three fronts as a turnkey solution to eliminate manual, error-prone mailing tasks, such as printing, folding, inserting, and labeling.

By connecting directly with existing systems, Postalocity frees up valuable time, resources, and physical space. Businesses can now prepare and send invoices, statements, newsletters, and more in minutes—not days—using this simple, speedy way to print and mail PDFs.

What distinguishes Postalocity is its intelligent automation, which includes real-time address verification, USPS tracking integration, and full compatibility with certified mail and compliance-focused communications. Whether an organization is managing 10 or 10,000 mail pieces, the platform enables them to bypass setup fees, avoid subscription commitments, and scale usage on demand. Postalocity’s API is Postman ready for simplified integration for various needs.

All mailings are processed within a secure, HIPAA-compliant environment—a federally mandated standard that protects the privacy and security of sensitive health information, essential for entities managing medical records or confidential client data. Accessible from any device, Postalocity is built for speed and engineered to meet today’s operational, regulatory, and security demands.

The Broadstroke mailing platform supports a wide range of delivery formats, including Certified Mail, Certificate of Mailing, First Class, Marketing Mail, Priority Mail, and Non-Profit Mail. From newsletters and postcards to custom inserts, every document is processed through a highly secure, 24/7 redundant system. Accuracy is ensured at every step, backed by automatic address updates and built-in delivery safeguards.

As mailing challenges grow more complex, the Broadstroke platform helps keep businesses moving without interruption. It combines robust security infrastructure with built-in resilience, processing every document with industry-grade equipment under the supervision of seasoned mailing professionals. If disruptions occur, its disaster recovery system rapidly transfers mailroom operations to Broadstroke’s backup facility, guaranteeing stability, speed, and uninterrupted service.

For businesses seeking to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce overhead, and modernize document mailing without compromising compliance or control, Broadstroke Inc. offers a proven solution. With its simple, speedy way to print and mail PDFs, it helps organizations move faster, work smarter, and communicate with confidence in a world where timing, accuracy, and trust matter more than ever.

To learn more about Broadstroke Inc. and Postalocity, visit https://www.postalocity.com.

About Broadstroke Inc.

Broadstroke Inc. is a pioneering force in print and mail outsourcing, redefining how modern organizations manage document delivery at scale. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, the company serves clients across the United States and internationally through its flagship platform, Postalocity—a secure, fully automated solution built for speed, accuracy, and regulatory compliance. Broadstroke equips businesses with the tools to simplify complex mailing, reduce costs, and stay in control of their most important communications.

Media Contact

Broadstroke Inc.

Address: 820 W 2nd St. Wichita, KS 67203

Phone: (316) 247-5331

Website: https://postalocity.com

























