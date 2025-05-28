Century Therapeutics Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the EULAR 2025 Congress

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced two presentations at the upcoming European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2025 Congress, which is being held from June 11-14, 2025, at Fira de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. The presentations will highlight data supporting the company’s emerging preclinical cell therapy pipeline and investigational programs for autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1380

Title: CNTY-101, an iPSC-Derived Allogeneic CD19 Targeting CAR-NK Product, Exhibits Robust B Cell Depletion and Has Broad Potential for Development in B Cell-Driven Autoimmune Diseases

Presentation Type: Poster Tour

Session Date/Time: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 9:36 a.m. CEST

Presenter: Hongxia Zhang, Ph.D., Director of Translational Development at Century Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 2099

Title: Generation of iPSC-Derived CAR-NK, γδ CAR-T, and αβ CAR-T Cells with Potent Activity for Treatment of B cell-mediated Autoimmune Diseases

Presentation Type: Poster Tour

Session Date/Time: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 9:42 a.m. – 9:48 a.m. CEST

Presenter: Jonathan Kurtz, Ph.D., Director of Molecular Immunology at Century Therapeutics

Additional information, including the accepted abstracts, can be accessed on the EULAR 2025 Congress website. Presentation materials will be made available in the Science section under Scientific Resources of the company’s website following the event.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop cell therapies with the potential to provide meaningful advantages over existing cell therapies. Century’s genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell therapy pipeline includes programs designed to address autoimmune diseases and cancers. Century believes its commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an opportunity to advance the course of autoimmune disease and cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our clinical development plans and timelines are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our dependence on the success of our lead product candidate, CNTY-101; our ability to progress CNTY-101 through clinical development; our ability to meet development milestones on anticipated timelines; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials, which may not be predictive of final results or the results of later-stage clinical trials; our ability to obtain clearance of our future IND or CTA submissions and commence and complete clinical trials on expected timelines, or at all; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of geopolitical issues, trade disputes and tariffs, banking instability and inflation on our business and operations, supply chain and labor force; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; our ability to recruit and maintain key members of management and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

