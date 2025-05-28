Sanuwave Health Appoints Greg Bazar to Board of Directors

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sanuwave”) (Nasdaq:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Bazar to its Board of Directors.

Bazar brings decades of leadership experience in engineering, technology, and cybersecurity to Sanuwave’s Board of Directors. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Simpatico Systems, a company he founded to deliver advanced IT and cybersecurity solutions. Previously, he was the first employee at intelligent connectivity provider 3D-P, where he played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and strategic direction, ultimately becoming Chairman of the Board and leading it through its acquisition by Epiroc, a global leader in mining and infrastructure solutions. Greg began his career at Caterpillar, gaining global experience in leveraging technology to enhance human innovation. He holds a degree in engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

“All of the interesting parts of the future are interdisciplinary; this is why Sanuwave focuses on finding drivers and leaders with unusual Venn overlaps in their experience and talents. Greg fits this mold, bringing expertise in a variety of disciplines that will be important to our future roadmap as well as a proven track record of the culture building that makes for successful companies,” said Sanuwave CEO Morgan Frank. “He’s ‘one of us’ and we look forward to working with him on our mission to revolutionize complex wound care.”

"From engineering to cybersecurity, I’ve always been drawn to smart solutions. Sanuwave’s healing technology is brilliant, and as it evolves beyond therapeutics and into informational ecosystems, this is clearly the way forward. Let’s make some noise—and some progress!"

Greg joined the Sanuwave board on May 27, 2025.

The Company also announced that long-time board member Michael Stolarski will be stepping down in order to spend more (much needed) time with his golf game and eating fancy things.

“Mike has been a Sanuwave stalwart since the early days, and we thank him for his inestimable contributions and good humor over the years,” said Morgan Frank. “We’ll miss ya, buddy.”

Mr Stolarski has agreed to remain a consultant to the Company to provide continuity and to assist in the transition.

About Sanuwave

Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

Sanuwave’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, plans for future business development activities and expectations regarding the impact of changes in tariff rates. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

