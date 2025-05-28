Medical Holography Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of NanoLive, Mach7 Technologies, Holoxica, EchoPixel, RealView Imaging, zSpace, Eon Reality and Lyncee Tec SA

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Holography Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical holography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.56% during the forecast period 2025 to 2030.

An aging population and growing instances of chronic diseases have augmented the demand for holography technology in diagnostic imaging. Furthermore, the rising adoption of holography products in medical education, biomedical research, and other clinical applications for gaining deep insights into diseases is also bolstering the global medical holography market growth.



Market Trends:

Expanding Applications in Medical Education and Research

The adoption of holographic technology in medical education, clinical research, and other healthcare applications is driving the growth of the medical holography market. Holographic imaging and projection have revolutionized biomedical research, medical training, and clinical education. Holographic displays and digital holograms are increasingly used in medical imaging, research, and hospital training. The 3D visualization provided by holography creates an engaging and interactive learning environment, offering more detailed information compared to traditional methods. With a growing emphasis on anatomy and foundational science in medical schools, market players are focusing on developing holographic prints and software for teaching and training purposes. For instance, companies have introduced 3D holographic units that allow medical students and professionals to practice surgeries and diagnoses without the need for real bodies or organs.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is accelerating the demand for holography technology in diagnostic imaging. According to the US National Center for Biotechnology Information, one in three adults lives with multiple chronic conditions, leading to significant health and cost burdens. This figure rises to nearly three in four among older adults in developed economies, with the proportion of patients suffering from four or more chronic conditions expected to double between 2015 and 2035 in the UK. Additionally, the World Health Organization reports that over 3.6 billion diagnostic radiology examinations are performed globally each year, further driving the need for advanced imaging technologies like holography.

Asia Pacific's Rapid Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region is poised for substantial growth in the medical holography market, fueled by rising healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure in countries like China and India, and increasing awareness of the benefits of holography in medical applications.

Comprehensive Market Analysis

The global medical holography market report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, offering strategic and executive-level insights supported by data-driven forecasts. Regularly updated, the report equips decision-makers with actionable intelligence on current market trends, emerging opportunities, and competitive dynamics. It examines the demand for various holography products, including holographic prints, holographic microscopes, holographic software, holographic displays, and others, across different regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the latest technological advancements, key government policies, regulations, and macroeconomic factors to present a holistic view of the market.

Some of the major players covered in this report include NanoLive, Mach7 Technologies, Holoxica, EchoPixel, RealView Imaging Ltd., zSpace Inc, Eon Reality, and Lyncee Tec SA among others.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Medical Holography Market Segmentation:

The Medical Holography Market is analysed By Product Type into the following:

Holographic Prints

Holographic Microscopes

Holographic Software

Holographic Displays

Others

Medical Holography Market Segmentation By Application:



Biomedical research is a major market segment. The report analysed the medical holography market into different segments as below:

Medical Education

Biomedical Research

Medical Imaging

Medical Holography Market Segmentation by End User:

Medical Schools

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Medical Holography Market Segmentation By Regions:



The study also analysed the Medical Holography Market into the following regions, with country level forecasts and analysis as below:

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Others)

Companies Profiled:

NanoLive

Mach7 Technologies

Holoxica

EchoPixel

RealView Imaging Ltd.

zSpace Inc.

Eon Reality

Lyncee Tec SA

