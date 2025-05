LifeStance to Present at the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in Miami, Florida.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenters: Dave Bourdon, CEO, and Ryan McGroarty, CFO

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 10:40 a.m. (Eastern time)

Moderated by: Jamie Perse

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.