FreightCar America, Inc. to Attend Noble Virtual Equity Conference

CHICAGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today announced that it will participate in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference on June 4, 2025.

Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to request a meeting, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at RAILIR@riveron.com.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.