Gentherm Announces Participation in Upcoming Second Quarter 2025 Investor Conferences

NOVI, Mich., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in the second quarter of 2025.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City

Bill Presley, President and CEO, and Jon Douyard, Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The fireside chat will begin at 8:30 am (ET) and last for approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat, and a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com .

In addition, Gentherm management will be hosting analysts and investors at upcoming conferences, including:

Stifel Cross Sector 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Boston

Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Chicago

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit the Gentherm Investor Relations website.

Investor Contact

Gregory Blanchette

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702