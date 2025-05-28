Talonvest Capital Raises over $112,000 for the Orange County Ronald McDonald House

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique commercial real estate advisory firm, participated in the 2025 Walk for Kids, the Orange County Ronald McDonald House’s largest annual fundraising event. This year’s walk helped raise over $400,000 to provide comfort, care, and support to children and families across Southern California facing pediatric medical challenges.

Talonvest Capital was honored with the Top Corporate Fundraising Award for the eleventh consecutive year, contributing over $112,000 to support the House’s mission. This achievement was the result of generous contributions from a multitude of supporters including 1784 Holdings, Open Tech Alliance, Bixby Land Company, Merit Hill Capital, Metro Storage, Reliant Investments, Clark Investment Group, William Warren Group, SoCal Self Storage, Wells Fargo, Rosewood Property Company, and many others.

Tom Sherlock, Co-founder of Talonvest Capital and Board of Trustee member of the RMHOC, commented, "It’s heartwarming to be part of this incredible community and an honor to be supported by so many friends, clients, and family members who make such a difference for families in a time of need." The collective impact of this fundraiser will help strengthen a community where families can find hope, courage, and joy in the face of adversity. Through its “home away from home” programs, the Ronald McDonald House of Orange County offers a place of rest and respite for caregivers and families as they navigate their child’s medical journey.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge capital programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

