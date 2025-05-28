Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Build a New Luxury Home at Ranch Gate Estates in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Ranch Gate Estates, an exclusive community nestled in North Scottsdale, Arizona. Only a few move-in ready homes with Toll Brothers Designer Appointed Features remain available for sale in the community.

Ranch Gate Estates offers expansive single-level homes on one-acre home sites against a backdrop of mountains and Sonoran Desert. Home buyers can select a single-level home design ranging from 3,838 to 4,330 square feet with modern and desert contemporary architecture and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces throughout.

The move-in ready homes showcase beautiful, upgraded finishes selected by a professional designer at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Each home site offers sweeping mountain views within a serene desert setting and is within walking distance of the extensive Sonoran Preserve trail system. Homes are priced from $2.3 million.





“We invite home buyers to tour Ranch Gate Estates before it is too late,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “This community offers the quintessential modern desert lifestyle that Scottsdale is known for with award-winning homes in a truly unforgettable setting.”

The Ranch Gate Estates sales office is located at 25508 N. 119th St in Scottsdale. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 844-836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/AZ.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

