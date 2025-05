Kadant Awarded $18 Million in Orders for Wood Processing Systems

WESTFORD, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it received orders with a combined value of $18 million from three lumber producers in North America and Europe since its first quarter earnings call. The capital equipment orders are expected to ship between the end of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026. The equipment and technologies to be supplied will be used to debark, strand, chip, and batch feed whole logs and lumber wastewood to produce oriented strand board (OSB) and dimensional lumber. Smart technology systems developed by Kadant will further optimize the wood processing operations by leveraging key data in the production process.

“We are pleased to have been selected as the preferred supplier to provide the wood processing systems for these significant projects, which reinforces our leading position in debarking, stranding, and chipping equipment used in OSB and lumber production,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “In addition to the high-performance processing equipment, these orders include our embedded smart technology, optimizing productivity across the entire system."

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit kadant.com.

