Hi-View Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (‘HI-VIEW' OR THE ‘COMPANY’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,800,000 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $480,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a “Share”) and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Private Placement, which will be considered a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The net proceeds from the Placement will be allocated towards exploration activities and for general corporate purposes. In accordance with the regulations of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), an up to 10% finder’s fees may be applicable. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day as required under applicable securities legislation.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds a 100% interest in the Babine BC Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers East, West, South and BEN claims, located in the prolific Toodoggone region of northern BC, highly prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover over 9,749 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“ R. Nick Horsley ”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne - President

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

