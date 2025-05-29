ThoughtSpot Accelerates Expansion in Japan, Welcomes Leading Enterprises and Deepens Strategic Partnerships

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot, the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced significant momentum in the Japanese market, highlighted by the addition of new and existing customers from a variety of industries and the expansion of key strategic partnerships. Over the past year, ThoughtSpot has supported leading organizations across Japan turn to ThoughtSpot to drive AI-powered data-driven decision making and innovation.

With the rapid advancement of AI technologies and increased adoption across industries such as healthcare and automotive, Japan’s generative AI market has seen remarkable growth and is anticipated to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2033 . This is reflected among ThoughtSpot’s new and expanding customers, who are in some of Japan’s most respected enterprises, including Toyota, Omron, Kyocera, Seiko Epson, Okumuragumi and JGC. These organizations are leveraging ThoughtSpot’s intuitive search and AI-driven analytics to empower business users, accelerate insights, and unlock new value from their data.

“We’ve built something truly special at ThoughtSpot, and our growth in Japan is a testament to the value we deliver for our customers. Japan represents a massive opportunity for innovation, and we remain committed to supporting customers in the region.” said Ketan Kharkanis, CEO at ThoughtSpot. “We’re proud to help some of the country’s most respected organizations unlock the full power of their data with the latest innovations in AI-driven analytics. As Japanese enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, ThoughtSpot is uniquely positioned to empower every user across all levels of the organization to make smarter, faster decisions. We’re excited to partner with industry leaders and continue investing in local talent, partnerships, and technology to drive the next wave of data-driven growth in Japan.”

ThoughtSpot’s growth in Japan is further fueled by its expanding ecosystem of strategic alliances. The company recently announced a partnership with global IT leader Panasonic Solution Technologies (PSTC ), enabling joint customers to harness the power of ThoughtSpot’s agentic analytics platform offerings on Panasonic’s modern cloud data infrastructures, empowering organizations to democratize data usage and accelerate agile decision-making. Additionally, the ongoing collaborations with Kyocera Mirai Envision (KCME) and NTTData Kansai, Zeal among other partnerships continue to deliver integrated solutions that help Japanese businesses modernize their analytics infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation.

This rapid expansion is underpinned by ThoughtSpot’s commitment to local customer success, with dedicated teams supporting implementation, adoption, and ongoing innovation. The company’s investments in bilingual product capabilities and tailored support for Japanese enterprises have been instrumental in driving adoption and satisfaction among customers such as Toyota, who value ThoughtSpot’s ease of use, advanced AI features, and true self-service BI capabilities.

“Japan is a critical market for ThoughtSpot, and we are thrilled to see such strong adoption from industry leaders,” said Kazuyo Yamashita, Country General Manager, ThoughtSpot Japan. “Our team’s relentless focus on customer success and local innovation has enabled us to address unique market needs and deliver real business impact. We are grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us and look forward to deepening these partnerships.”

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster—leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. Agentic AI combined with ThoughtSpot’s intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently discover proactive insights from their business data creating real-time decisioning with impact. The platform’s unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , ensures insights are connected and pervasive, enabling users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like NVIDIA, Toyota, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Matillion rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

PR Contact:

Lindsay Noonan

Director of Communications, ThoughtSpot

press@thoughtspot.com