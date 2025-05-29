Los Angeles, CA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP is once again in the spotlight as regulatory scrutiny around spot cryptocurrency ETF approvals grows. On Tuesday, May 27, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faced increased scrutiny as investors awaited key court documents related to the Ripple case. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce was in the spotlight after her “New Paradigm” speech on May 19, signaling a possible shift in the regulatory landscape. Against this backdrop of legal uncertainty, many investors are re-evaluating their investments in XRP and other digital assets. As a result, platforms like XY Miners are gradually emerging to provide investors with a more stable path to passive income by automating Bitcoin mining .

Ripple vs. SEC: Legal clarity grows for XRP as court ruling nears

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is facing intense scrutiny as investors await court documents in the ongoing Ripple case on Tuesday, May 27. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce is in the spotlight following her “New Paradigm” speech on May 19.

Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty shared a letter to the SEC’s Cryptocurrency Task Force, which states:

“Today, Ripple submitted a supplemental letter to the SEC’s Cryptocurrency Task Force that addresses a key question from Commissioner Pierce’s “New Paradigm” speech: When is a digital asset severed from an investment contract?”

The letter references Judge Torres’ summary and final decision in the Ripple case, stating:

“In that decision, the Court ruled that certain historical sales of XRP by Ripple by certain institutions were investment contracts, but that other transactions by Ripple involving XRP, including secondary market sales by Ripple (e.g., blind buy/blind sell transactions), did not constitute investment contracts.”

The letter also highlights Judge Torres’ determination that XRP itself is not a security.

However, Ripple also believes that Congress should address any legal loopholes, rather than the SEC “filling them,” while providing an interim solution to whether an asset is sold as part of an investment contract, which is the third prong of the Howey test.

SEC v. Ripple: Will the SEC Change Its Appeal Stance?

The SEC’s stance on cryptocurrencies and investment contracts is critical to XRP. On May 15, Judge Torres denied the SEC’s request for an indicative ruling that would have lifted the ban on sales of XRP to institutional investors and reduced a $125 million fine.

The final judgment settlement is critical to the SEC’s withdrawal of its appeal of the ruling on programmatic sales of XRP. In 2023, Judge Analisa Torres ruled that programmatic sales of XRP did not meet the third prong of the Howey test.

If the court denies the request for an indicative ruling a second time, the SEC may continue to appeal. A successful overturn of the programmatic sales ruling could lead exchanges to delist XRP to circumvent SEC regulation, which could affect XRP adoption.

While Ripple may challenge the reversal, legal uncertainty could have a significant impact on XRP demand and the chances of an XRP spot ETF being approved.

XRP Price Outlook: Watch out for legal risks

XRP gained 0.3% on Tuesday, May 27, partially reversing Monday’s 1.37% loss to close at $2.3174. The token tracked the broader market, which rose 0.22%, taking the total crypto market cap to $3.39 trillion.

XRP’s near-term trajectory depends on court decisions and XRP-spot ETF-related updates.

Technical support remains at $2.26. A break above the May 12 high of $2.6553 could support a move toward $3.00, with the potential to reach its record high of $3.5505.

Bitcoin Dips as ETF Inflows Slow Ahead of Fed Minutes

While XRP advanced, institutional demand for Bitcoin (BTC) slowed on May 27. According to Farside Investors, net flows included:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) reported net outflows of $38.3 million.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw net outflows of $26.9 million.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) had net inflows of $36 million.

Excluding data from BlackRock’s (BLK) pending iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the US BTC-spot ETF market saw total outflows of $23.9 million, potentially ending an eight-day inflow streak.

Despite BTC’s modest loss and potential ETF outflows, sentiment remains upbeat, supported by the May 22 all-time high of $111,917.

Market intelligence platform Santiment commented:

“Are traders showing a high level of FOMO as Bitcoin’s market value ranges around the $110K level? A bit, but the euphoria has calmed down a bit. And with markets moving the opposite direction of retailers’ expectations, we want to continue to see some reasonable doubt.”

Santiment considers bullish and bearish commentary trends as key to BTC’s price outlook, stating:

“Over the past week, we have highlighted 3 spots where there is a dangerous level of euphoria, and 3 spots where traders were overly fearful. Look for spots where bearish commentary is outweighing the bullish, as they continue to present great spots for opening & adding on to your positions.”

