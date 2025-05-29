Lovart Launches The First Design Agent, Draws Global User Surge

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lovart, a San Francisco-based AI startup, has officially launched its autonomous design agent — a platform designed to automate the entire creative process, from concept to final deliverables.

Unlike traditional AI tools focused on single outputs, Lovart enables users to generate dozens of professional-grade assets simultaneously, spanning images, video, audio, and 3D. The system integrates multiple AI models, orchestrating hundreds of design steps automatically to produce layered, editable content ready for direct use.

From Concept to Production: A New Design Paradigm

Users input a single prompt, and Lovart delivers up to 40 outputs, including storyboards, branding kits, UI flows, and multimedia content. The platform features an infinite canvas with advanced editing tools familiar to designers, such as layers, masks, and text refinement. Export formats include PNG, SVG, video, and audio — ensuring outputs meet professional standards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBeHmuRAJ7I&t=1s

Launch Reception and Market Response

Within the first 24 hours of its launch on X (formerly Twitter), a discussion thread about Lovart garnered over 5,000 posts, reflecting strong community engagement. The waitlist grew rapidly, surpassing 100,000 users across 70+ countries within five days.





Lovart’s Discord server has become a vibrant hub where users hold “Agent Battles,” competitions that pit the platform’s AI agents against complex creative briefs in real time.





Industry Context: The Rise of Vertical AI Agents

Industry analysts view Lovart as a prime example of the growing trend towards vertical AI agents — domain-specific AI systems designed to replace traditional workflows.

YC partner Jared Friedman characterizes these agents as “autonomous teammates” that extend beyond general-purpose AI, bringing specialized expertise to complex tasks.

Community and Creative Use Cases

Early adopters are using Lovart to produce full marketing campaigns, multimedia storyboards, and interactive design projects with minimal manual input. The platform’s seamless orchestration of multimodal AI models allows creatives to focus on ideas while the agent handles execution.

Access and Further Information

Lovart continues to onboard new users and expand its feature set. Interested professionals can learn more or join the waitlist via:

Lovart positions itself as a new standard in creative automation, offering professionals an autonomous agent capable of handling complex, multimodal design workflows from start to finish.

About Lovart

Lovart AI is a San Francisco-based technology company pioneering the world's first Design Agent — an AI-native system that interprets creative intent, decomposes complex tasks, and coordinates leading multimodal models to deliver comprehensive outputs across image, video, and 3D formats. Co-founded by Haofan Wang, an AI researcher with training from Carnegie Mellon University, and supported by a global team of experts in AI systems and creative tooling, Lovart is transforming the creative landscape. Since launching in 2025, the platform has rapidly gained traction with over 100,000 users joining within just 5 days, fundamentally changing how modern creators and studios approach design workflows.

