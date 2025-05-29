Integral Metals Announces Start of High-Resolution Soil Sampling Program at the KAP Project

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce that the Phase 2 soil sampling program has officially commenced at the Company’s 100%-owned KAP Project, located in the Northwest Territories. This program builds upon the previously announced plans for expanded geochemical work (see news release dated May 14, 2025), with field crews now active on site and systematically collecting soil samples over the finalized grid.

The Phase 2 exploration program will include approximately 2,100 soil samples collected on a 30-meter by 30-meter grid, with tighter sample spacing than previously proposed. This increased resolution is designed to improve the definition of geochemical anomalies surrounding the Main Zone, the primary showing on the property and a key focus of current exploration efforts.

“Our objective with this program is to refine and delineate the geochemical footprint of the Main Zone,” said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. “With this tighter sampling grid, we expect to see enhanced contrast in any pathfinder or target element anomalies, which will directly inform drill targeting and structural interpretations later this season.”

Figure 1 presents the final grid layout, has been designed to cover the area surrounding the Main Zone, incorporating both historical soil anomalies and recently identified gravity features. Sample collection is expected to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.





Figure 1 - Finalized sampling plan at the Main Showing on the KAP property.

The Phase 2 program follows a successful Phase 1 field season, which included retrieving historical drill core, spotting historical drill collars, reconnaissance rock sampling, and reprocessing historical gravity survey data. Those results provided the foundation for this focused follow-up effort. The KAP Project is prospective for MVT-style lead-zinc mineralization enriched with gallium and germanium, hosted beneath shallow overburden, and represents one of the Company’s core exploration priorities for 2025.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

