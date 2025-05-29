Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to an aging population, the launch of vaccination programs, increased awareness of respiratory illnesses, government health initiatives, and seasonal respiratory illness outbreaks.

Major companies operating in the abrysvo or arexvy market are Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). North America was the largest region in the abrysvo or arexvy market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Growth during the market's forecast period can be attributed to the expanding elderly population, increased vaccine access and global distribution, a greater emphasis on preventative healthcare, a rising incidence of respiratory infections, and improved healthcare policies and coverage. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in vaccine technology, personalized medicine, integration of wearable health technology, innovations in vaccine delivery, cold chain logistics, and smart packaging.



The growing prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections is expected to drive the growth of the abrysvo or arexvy market in the future. RSV infections are caused by the respiratory syncytial virus, a common virus that primarily affects the respiratory system, leading to mild cold-like symptoms in most individuals, but potentially severe illness in infants, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. The increasing prevalence of RSV infections is fueled by the virus's highly contagious nature, seasonal outbreaks, lack of widespread immunity, and heightened vulnerability among populations such as infants and the elderly.

Abrysvo helps address this issue by providing targeted vaccines to protect high-risk groups, such as older adults and infants, from severe RSV-related illnesses. For example, in October 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based health protection agency, reported that during the 2024-25 season, the hospitalization rate for RSV was 3.2 per 100,000 individuals. As a result, the rising prevalence of RSV infections is driving the growth of the abrysvo or arexvy market.



The increase in healthcare expenditure is also expected to support the growth of the abrysvo or arexvy market. Healthcare expenditure refers to the financial investment made by governments, private insurers, and individuals into the healthcare system to enhance and expand medical services. This rise in healthcare expenditure is driven by factors such as an aging population, advancements in medical technology, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, a higher demand for healthcare services, and rising costs of pharmaceuticals and treatments. Increased healthcare spending provides more financial resources for advanced treatment options, including biologic therapies, which benefits the Abrysvo or Arexvy market. For instance, in May 2023, the Office for National Statistics, a UK government department, reported that healthcare spending in the UK increased by 5.6% from 2022 to 2023, compared to a growth rate of 0.9% in 2022. The total healthcare expenditure in the UK amounted to approximately $317.63 billion (£292 billion) in 2023. Therefore, the rise in healthcare expenditure is contributing to the growth of the abrysvo or arexvy market.



A key trend in the abrysvo or arexvy market is the expansion of age indications to extend the vaccine's use to a broader range of age groups, thereby enhancing public health protection and increasing market reach. The bivalent RSV prefusion F (RSVpreF) vaccine is designed to provide immunity against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), targeting both the RSV-A and RSV-B subtypes. For example, in October 2024, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, received FDA approval for ABRYSVO (RSV Vaccine), a bivalent RSVpreF vaccine, to prevent lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 18 to 59 at increased risk, thus broadening its indication to a wider adult population. It remains the only approved RSV vaccine for pregnant individuals between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation to protect infants from birth to 6 months.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Characteristics



3. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy



4. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Trends and Strategies



5. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market -Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



6. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

6.5. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

6.6. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Total Addressable Market (TAM)



7. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Pricing Analysis & Forecasts



8. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Prevention

Infant Protection

8.2. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Segmentation by Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Adults (18-59 years)

Older Adults (60+ years)

Pregnant Individuals (32-36 weeks of gestation)

8.3. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Healthcare Providers

Pregnant Individuals

High-Risk Adults

9. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications



10. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

10.2. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million



Companies Featured

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6194lv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.