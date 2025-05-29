Denosumab Market Report 2025-2029 & 2034: Strategic Collaborations and Digital Health Pave the Way for Innovations, First-Line Treatment Boyoubei Gains Traction

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denosumab Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The denosumab market has experienced robust growth, increasing from $3.27 billion in 2024 to an expected $3.7 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.1%. This growth has been supported by clinical trials, research advancements, FDA approvals, an increased focus on bone health, and strategic partnerships. As the demand continues, projections indicate the market will reach $5.59 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.9% for the forecast period. This anticipated growth is linked to a rising incidence of bone metastases and advancements in both cancer therapies and osteoporosis awareness.

Recent studies, including one from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, highlight the prevalence of osteoporosis, with figures such as a 12.7% prevalence in women diagnosed by physicians in Canada. These statistics underscore the expanding need for effective treatments like denosumab, which targets bone resorption, thereby aiding in reducing fracture risks.

Key market players are enhancing their offerings, as seen with Boan Biotech's November 2022 introduction of Boyoubei, a denosumab biosimilar. Securing approval from China's National Medical Products Administration, this biosimilar stands unique as the first to receive global marketing approval. Strategies include penetration into the U.S. and European markets with hopes to impact osteoporosis treatment guidelines.

Strategic collaborations are shaping the market. For instance, in June 2022, Organon entered into a partnership with Henlius to commercialize biosimilar candidates referencing Prolia and Xgeva (Denosumab). This alliance emphasizes Organon's commitment to affordable healthcare, particularly focusing on women's health.

Major companies in this market include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis International AG, and Amgen Inc., among others. With North America leading the market in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to rising healthcare advancements and awareness.

The denosumab market includes sales of calcium and vitamin D supplements, with values representing factory-gate sales, encompassing the goods sold by manufacturers to various entities. The market also covers comprehensive reports addressing market size, regional shares, and detailed segments, providing a holistic perspective of industry trends.

This market, valued in USD unless specified, includes revenues from direct sales, highlighting its importance across multiple geographies, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and beyond. Denosumab, as a monoclonal antibody, plays a critical role in treating bone-related conditions, specifically osteoporosis and bone metastases, revealing its ongoing importance in the healthcare landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Drug Classification:Prolia, Xgeva, Others

By Type:60 mg, 120 mg

By End-Users:Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

