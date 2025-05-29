Isothermal Forging Industry Report 2025: Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players To Drive Innovation and Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isothermal Forging Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the isothermal forging market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global isothermal forging market reached a value of nearly $9.01 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.13% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2024 to $12.23 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.29%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2029 and reach $16.74 billion in 2034.





The global isothermal forging market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 21.1% of the total market in 2023. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI). was the largest competitor with a 7.01% share of the market, followed by Precision Castparts Corp. with 5.17%, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. with 2.80%, Bharat Forge Ltd. with 2.22%, Aubert and Duval. with 1.80%, Andritz AG (Schuler AG). with 1.52%, Anchor-Harvey Components LLC with 0.37%, ALD Vacuum Technologies Pvt. with 0.07%, CFS Forge with 0.06% and H C Starck Solutions Services Inc. with 0.04%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the isothermal forging market, accounting for 37.34% or $3.36 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the isothermal forging market will be Asia Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.99% and 6.74% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.52% and 5.70% respectively.



The isothermal forging market is segmented by raw material into carbon steel metal forging, alloy steel metal forging, aluminum metal forging, magnesium metal forging, stainless steel metal forging, titanium metal forging and other raw material metal forging. The carbon steel metal forging market was the largest segment of the isothermal forging market segmented by raw material, accounting for 33.60% or $1.13 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the magnesium metal forging segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the isothermal forging market segmented by raw material, at a CAGR of 10.52% during 2024-2029.



The isothermal forging market is segmented by processes into conduction heating and induction heating. The conduction heating market was the largest segment of the isothermal forging market segmented by processes, accounting for 64.27% or $2.16 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the induction heating segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the isothermal forging market segmented by processes, at a CAGR of 7.30% during 2024-2029.



The isothermal forging market is segmented by end-use vertical into aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and mining equipment and components, energy and power, industrial and manufacturing, marine and rail, oil and gas and others. The aerospace and defense market was the largest segment of the isothermal forging market segmented by end-use vertical, accounting for 23.76% or $800.08 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the isothermal forging market segmented by end-use vertical, at a CAGR of 8.11% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the isothermal forging market segmented by raw material will arise in the carbon steel metal forging segment, which will gain $884.64 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the isothermal forging market segmented by processes will arise in the conduction heating segment, which will gain $1.94 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the isothermal forging market segmented by end-use vertical will arise in the aerospace and defense segment, which will gain $943.63 million of global annual sales by 2029. The isothermal forging market size will gain the most in China at $794.74 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the isothermal forging market include focus on developing innovative and advanced technologies, such as vacuum technology to enhance the quality and precision of forged components by minimizing contamination and improving material properties, focus on developing strategic partnerships to enhance their technological capabilities, expand their market reach and improve production efficiency and focus on strategic investments to expand their production capabilities, enhance technological advancements and strengthen their market position.



Player-adopted strategies in the isothermal forging market include focus on strategic investments to expand production capabilities, enhance technological advancements and strengthen their market position.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the isothermal forging companies to focus on advanced vacuum technology, focus on strategic investments, focus on the magnesium metal forging segment, focus on the induction heating segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, participate in trade shows and events and focus on the aerospace and defense segment.



Major Market Trends

Advancing Closed-Die Forging Techniques For Enhanced Aerospace Manufacturing Capabilities

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players To Drive Innovation and Growth

Investments in Isothermal Forging Technology To Strengthen High-Performance Component Production

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Aubert & Duval Acquired by Airbus, Safran, and Tikehau Capital

Zetwerk Manufacturing Acquired Unimacts

Arlington Capital Partners L.P. Acquired Continental Forge

Mutares Acquires Sheffield Facility of ATI

