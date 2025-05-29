Artificial Turf Market Report 2025: Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Innovative Colorshift Technology in Artificial Turf Enhances Realism and Seasonal Adaptability

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Turf Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial turf market reached a value of nearly $3.92 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $3.92 billion in 2024 to $5.28 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.14%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2029 and reach $6.66 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, growing sports participation and expansion of commercial and residential construction. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were long-term high installation costs.



The global artificial turf market is fairly concentrated, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 32.07% of the total market in 2023. Tarkett Group was the largest competitor with a 6.41% share of the market, followed by The Dow Chemical Company with 5.75%, Victoria PLC with 5.58%, Hellas Construction (Matrix Turf) with 4.14%, Tencate (Synthetic Grass Warehouse) with 2.41%, CoCreation Grass Corporation with 1.60%, FieldTurf with 1.60%, Limonta Sport S.p.A with 0.75%, Act Global with 0.56% and SiS Pitches with 0.50%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the artificial turf market, accounting for 30.41% or $1.19 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the artificial turf market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.42% and 6.57% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.80% and 5.77% respectively.



The artificial turf market is segmented by material type into polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon and other materials. The polyethylene market was the largest segment of the artificial turf market segmented by material type, accounting for 52.50% or $2.05 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the polyethylene segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial turf market segmented by material type, at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2024-2029.



The artificial turf market is segmented by installation into flooring and wall cladding. The flooring market was the largest segment of the artificial turf market segmented by installation, accounting for 68.16% or $2.67 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the flooring segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial turf market segmented by installation, at a CAGR of 6.53% during 2024-2029.



The artificial turf market is segmented by application into residential, commercial, sports and other applications. The sports market was the largest segment of the artificial turf market segmented by application, accounting for 55.55% or $2.17 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the commercial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the artificial turf market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.09% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the artificial turf market segmented by material type will arise in the polyethylene segment, which will gain $768.38 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the artificial turf market segmented by installation will arise in the flooring segment, which will gain $994.36 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the artificial turf market segmented by application will arise in the sports segment, which will gain $700.48 million of global annual sales by 2029. The artificial turf market size will gain the most in the USA at $271.6 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the artificial turf market include innovative multi-sports turf solutions enhance performance and versatility across athletic activities, advancements in premium artificial turf systems for enhanced performance and sustainability, advancements in premium artificial turf systems for enhanced performance and sustainability, innovative developments in non-infill artificial football pitches for enhanced performance and sustainability and innovative color shift technology in artificial turf enhances realism and seasonal adaptability.



Player-adopted strategies in the artificial turf market include focus on expanding its capabilities through new product developments and through new acquisitions of artificial turf.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the artificial turf companies to focus on innovative multi-sports turf development, focus on premium artificial turf solutions, focus on non-infill artificial football pitches, focus on innovative colorshift technology, focus on the polyethylene segment, focus on the flooring segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, participate in trade shows and events and focus on the commercial segment.



