Radiotherapy Devices Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2033: External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices Dominate, Oncological Treatment Centers to Drive Future Growth

The global radiotherapy devices market reached a valuation of $5.68 billion in 2023, having expanded at a CAGR of 5.38% since 2018. Projections indicate a rise to $8.61 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.70%, continuing to $13.38 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.20%. Key growth drivers include rising cancer incidence, increasing aging population, and higher healthcare expenditure. Challenges include high costs and regulatory hurdles in developing regions.

The global radiotherapy devices market is fragmented, with smaller players composing the majority. The top ten firms accounted for 23.67% of the market in 2023; leading competitors include IBA Worldwide with a 6.60% market share, Siemens Healthineers, and Elekta.

Strategic market opportunities are abundant, particularly in the external beam radiation therapy segment, which could gain $2.0 billion by 2028. In applications, the 'other' segment and hospitals as end users also present substantial growth opportunities, with expected gains of $1.01 billion and $1.45 billion respectively by 2028.

Market trends focus on the development of innovative technologies such as next-generation radiation therapy with imaging capability, enhanced precision radiation systems, and robotic radiosurgery for non-invasive tumor treatments.

Companies are adopting strategies like expanding strategic partnerships and rolling out new products to strengthen market positions. To capitalize on growth, the focus is recommended on innovative technologies, expanding in emerging markets, providing competitively priced products, and participating in industry events.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $13.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



The market is categorized by product type into external beam radiation therapy devices, which claimed the largest share of 73.28% in 2023, equating to $4.16 billion. Internal beam radiation therapy devices are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.36% from 2023 to 2028.

By application, the market is divided into several segments. The 'other applications' category led with 43.86% market share, amounting to $2.49 billion in 2023. The trachea, bronchus, and lung segment is expected to grow swiftly at a CAGR of 12.67% during the forecast period.

The market segmentation by end users shows hospitals leading, with 50.63% or $2.87 billion of the total in 2023. Oncological treatment centers are projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, showing a CAGR of 9.40% up to 2028.

Regionally, North America was dominant, with a 38.04% share valued at $2.16 billion in 2023, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. The fastest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific and Africa, at CAGRs of 10.78% and 10.50% respectively, followed by the Middle East and South America.

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) Worldwide

Siemens Healthineer

Elekta

Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

Shinva Medical Instrument Company Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Provision Healthcare

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

BEBIG Medical Group

P-Cure Ltd.

Hitachi Global

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Neusoft Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Aster DM Healthcare

Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

CGN Medical Technology (Mianyang) Co., Ltd.

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

Varian Medical Systems

Heidelberg University Hospital

Gustave Roussy

DWS Group

Eckert & Ziegler

Ion Beam Applications SA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vision RT Limited

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Brainlab

Novartis AG

Orfit Industries

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

THERYQ

Accuray

IUCT Oncopole

OncoRay

Ryvu Therapeutics

AGFA HealthCare

Kestra Medical Technologies

Therapro

Mitchell Cancer Institute

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

IsoRay Inc.

General Electric Healthcare

Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.

IZI Medical Products

Standard Imaging Inc.

Integrated Medical Technologies (IMT)

Oncoclinicas&Co

Medical Systems

Ibex Medical Analytics

Insightec Ltd.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Prime Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group

AXIM

GE Healthcare

