Radiotherapy Devices Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2025-2033: External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices Dominate, Oncological Treatment Centers to Drive Future Growth

The global radiotherapy devices market reached a valuation of $5.68 billion in 2023, having expanded at a CAGR of 5.38% since 2018. Projections indicate a rise to $8.61 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.70%, continuing to $13.38 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.20%. Key growth drivers include rising cancer incidence, increasing aging population, and higher healthcare expenditure. Challenges include high costs and regulatory hurdles in developing regions.
The global radiotherapy devices market is fragmented, with smaller players composing the majority. The top ten firms accounted for 23.67% of the market in 2023; leading competitors include IBA Worldwide with a 6.60% market share, Siemens Healthineers, and Elekta.
Strategic market opportunities are abundant, particularly in the external beam radiation therapy segment, which could gain $2.0 billion by 2028. In applications, the 'other' segment and hospitals as end users also present substantial growth opportunities, with expected gains of $1.01 billion and $1.45 billion respectively by 2028.
Market trends focus on the development of innovative technologies such as next-generation radiation therapy with imaging capability, enhanced precision radiation systems, and robotic radiosurgery for non-invasive tumor treatments.
Companies are adopting strategies like expanding strategic partnerships and rolling out new products to strengthen market positions. To capitalize on growth, the focus is recommended on innovative technologies, expanding in emerging markets, providing competitively priced products, and participating in industry events.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|296
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$13.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Segment Highlights
- The market is categorized by product type into external beam radiation therapy devices, which claimed the largest share of 73.28% in 2023, equating to $4.16 billion. Internal beam radiation therapy devices are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.36% from 2023 to 2028.
- By application, the market is divided into several segments. The 'other applications' category led with 43.86% market share, amounting to $2.49 billion in 2023. The trachea, bronchus, and lung segment is expected to grow swiftly at a CAGR of 12.67% during the forecast period.
- The market segmentation by end users shows hospitals leading, with 50.63% or $2.87 billion of the total in 2023. Oncological treatment centers are projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, showing a CAGR of 9.40% up to 2028.
- Regionally, North America was dominant, with a 38.04% share valued at $2.16 billion in 2023, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. The fastest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific and Africa, at CAGRs of 10.78% and 10.50% respectively, followed by the Middle East and South America.
Companies Featured
- IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) Worldwide
- Siemens Healthineer
- Elekta
- Mevion Medical Systems Inc.
- Shinva Medical Instrument Company Limited
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Provision Healthcare
- Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.
- BEBIG Medical Group
- P-Cure Ltd.
- Hitachi Global
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
- Neusoft Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd
- Aster DM Healthcare
- Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI)
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited
- CGN Medical Technology (Mianyang) Co., Ltd.
- Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd
- Varian Medical Systems
- Heidelberg University Hospital
- Gustave Roussy
- DWS Group
- Eckert & Ziegler
- Ion Beam Applications SA
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Vision RT Limited
- RaySearch Laboratories AB
- Brainlab
- Novartis AG
- Orfit Industries
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd
- THERYQ
- Accuray
- IUCT Oncopole
- OncoRay
- Ryvu Therapeutics
- AGFA HealthCare
- Kestra Medical Technologies
- Therapro
- Mitchell Cancer Institute
- Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)
- IsoRay Inc.
- General Electric Healthcare
- Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.
- IZI Medical Products
- Standard Imaging Inc.
- Integrated Medical Technologies (IMT)
- Oncoclinicas&Co
- Medical Systems
- Ibex Medical Analytics
- Insightec Ltd.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.
- Prime Healthcare Group
- Life Healthcare Group
- AXIM
- GE Healthcare
