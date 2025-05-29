$46.5 Bn AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Machine Learning and Computer Vision Set to Transform AI Diagnostics Landscape

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on AI in medical diagnostics market highlights its historical and projected growth, analyzing regional trends and market dynamics from 2019 to 2034. The market, valued at $1.92 billion in 2024, is projected to soar to $46.59 billion by 2034, demonstrating a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.72% during the forecast period.
Significant contributors to historical growth included rising demand for personalized medicine, increased adoption of cloud-based AI solutions, and the proliferation of chronic diseases. Despite this, challenges like ethical concerns and data protection issues posed barriers to expansion. Looking ahead, factors such as an aging global population, escalating healthcare expenditures, and supportive government measures are anticipated to propel market growth, although the high procurement costs could present hurdles.
The market is dominated by key players, with Siemens Healthineers AG leading at an 11.10% market share in 2023. Other notable competitors include Merative L.P., Tempus Labs Inc., and Enlitic Inc. Geographically, North America remains the most significant market region, holding 41.12% of the 2024 market value, with Asia Pacific and the Middle East poised for the fastest growth in the coming years.
By component, the software segment leads, representing 59.65% of the market in 2024 and projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 43.11%. Application-wise, computer-aided detection currently dominates the market, while computer-aided diagnosis is expected to expand fastest. Hospitals, as the primary end users, also represent the largest and fastest-growing segment by end-user category.
In terms of technological segmentation, machine learning currently dominates, but computer vision is expected to see the quickest growth. The specialty segmentation identifies neurology as the largest segment, while radiology is set to experience rapid expansion.
Emerging opportunities are identified in various segments, with the software segment anticipated to gain $5.73 billion by 2029. Similarly, hospitals, computer-aided detection, machine learning, and the neurology segment each present substantial revenue-generating potential.
Trend-based strategies for market players emphasize optimizing operations through AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline workflows, ultimately boosting productivity and patient care. Advancements in radiology efficiency, innovations in vital sign monitoring, and personalized cancer therapies are highlighted. Engagement through strategic partnerships and sophisticated AI tools also play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics.
The report suggests specific strategies for AI medical diagnostics companies to capture market opportunities. These include optimizing AI for precision, enhancing radiology efficiency, and advancing healthcare workflows. Expanding into emerging markets, investing in innovative diagnostic tools, and maintaining competitive pricing are recommended approaches to thrive in the evolving landscape.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|315
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$46.59 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|37.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Utilizing AI to streamline medical operations and optimize care journeys across the healthcare system.
- Transforming healthcare efficiency with AI-driven radiology solutions for faster and more accurate results.
- Innovating healthcare workflows with AI to address clinician burnout and enhance productivity.
- Advancements in vital sign monitoring utilizing photoplethysmography and other sensor technologies.
- Enhancing personalized cancer therapies through AI-based biomarker identification.
- Launch of advanced diagnostics tools for detecting accurate and clinically reliable information.
- Integration of quantitative reporting in medical imaging for liver disease diagnosis.
- Increasing investments to revolutionize decision-making with personalized AI insights.
- Strategic partnerships and collaborations among major players.
Market Segments Covered:
- Component: Software, Hardware, Services
- Application: Computer-Aided Detection, Diagnosis, Quantitative Analysis, Clinical Decision
- End User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Imaging Centers, Laboratories, Others
- Technology: NLP, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing
- Specialty: Cardiology, Oncology, Pathology, Radiology, Chest and Lung, Neurology, Others
Companies Featured
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Merative L.P.
- Tempus Labs Inc.
- Enlitic Inc.
- GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- PathAI Inc.
- Aidoc Medical Ltd.
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
- Wipro GE Healthcare Private Limited
- Harrison.ai
- SK Telecom
- Healthians
- iHridAI
- InMed AI
- Olympus Corporation
- Anaut Inc.
- XtalPi
- Lunit
- Niramai
- Predible Healt
- Qure.ai
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Canon Medical Systems
- Hitachi Healthcare
- Vuno Inc.
- JLK Inspection
- Annex.ai
- 4DMedical
- HaloDoc
- Medico.ai
- AIHealth
- Ping An Good Doctor
- iFlytek
- HuiyiHuiying (HYHY)
- Ningbo Jansen NMR Technology Co., Ltd.
- YITU Technology
- Huawei Cloud
- Gleamer
- Guerbet
- Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited
- BioNTech SE
- Quantum Surgical
- Therapixel
- Merantix
- QUIBIM
- Nanobiosym
- Doctrin
- Icomera
- Sophia Genetics
- RetinAI Medical
- Eukarys
- Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT)
- Kheiron Medical
- Behold.ai
- Zaya AI
- Beeline
- Healbe
- Infermedica
- Syntellix AG
- Aireen
- CureMetrix
- Medo AI
- Caption Health
- DiA Imaging Analysis
- AI Precision
- Trillium Health Partners
- WELL Health Technologies Corp
- Stryker Corporation
- RadNet
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Exo
- Quest Diagnostics
- LabCorp
- Abbott Laboratories
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- PathAI Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson
- Agilent Technologies
- GenMark Diagnostics
- Butterfly Network
- Tempus AI
- Intel Corporation
- Micro Health LLC
- caption Health Inc.
- CARPL.ai
- Dasha
- Coraline Soft Co Ltd.
- AI Medical Service Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp
- AliveCor, Inc.
- Digital Diagnostics Inc.
- Tamer Healthcare
- PureHealth
- Dell Technologies
- Astute
- Eyenuk, Inc.
- Dr CADx
- Envisionit Deep AI
- Ilara Health
- hearX Group
- Lancet Laboratories
- Dileny Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mlii2
